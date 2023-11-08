For The King II: How to unlock all characters
Looking to bring a little more variety to your party in For The King II? Well, here’s how to unlock all the characters so you can be whoever you want to be.
Inspired by classic TTRPGs, For The King II would be nothing without its variety of classes. After all, you don’t always want to hit like a Blacksmith or shoot like a Hunter. Sometimes you want to heal or support the party.
However, being able to create the character you really want can be a little tricky, especially since not all of them are instantly unlocked. So, to help you get hold of every class in FTKII, here’s a handy guide on how to unlock them all.
How to unlock all classes in For The King II
Altogether there are 12 classes to unlock in For The King II. Some can be made available from the moment you get into the game, while others will take a little longer to get hold of. So, here’s how to unlock all the classes in For The King II.
|Character
|How to unlock
|Alchemist
|Find the Lost Prison Cart in chapter one.
|Blacksmith
|Unlocked from the beginning.
|Farmer
|Complete chapter one.
|Friar
|Complete chapter two.
|Herbalist
|Unlocked from the beginning.
|Hobo
|Find the cart in chapter three.
|Hunter
|Unlocked from the beginning.
|Pathfinder
|Complete chapter one.
|Scholar
|Unlocked from the beginning.
|Shepherd
|Complete chapter two.
|Stablehand
|Unlocked from the beginning.
|Woodcutter
|Find the cart in chapter two.
So, there you have it. That’s how to unlock all the classes in For The King II. While working through the game to grab your chosen character, why not check out what we thought of For The King II or discover whether it has crossplay?