Disney Smash Bros game with Marvel, Star Wars & Family Guy & fighters leaked

A new Smash Bros-style platform fighting game featuring Disney characters has appeared to leak online, showing off numerous fighters including Thanos, Spider-Man, Mickey Mouse, and more.

Since Smash Ultimate’s DLC ended with Kingdom Hearts’ Sora, there have been a few attempts to dethrone Nintendo’s platform fighter.

Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl and Warner Bros’ MultiVersus both went for the king, but regrettably missed. Nick infamously fell to zero Twitch viewers after the devs insulted Smash, while MultiVersus has under 1,000 players on Steam.

Now, a new challenger has appeared in the form of Disney Domination – a leaked platform fighter that looks like it’ll include characters from all of Disney’s properties.

Disney Domination Smash Ultimate clone leaks

In a post on Reddit, screenshots and a description of the game appeared before being deleted, but Smash Melee pro Hungrybox documented the thread in a YouTube video.

The images appear to be from a story mode of sorts and reveal an assortment of characters including Thanos, Spider-Man, Mickey Mouse, an evil Buzz Lightyear, Donald Duck, and Goofy.

Disney Anyone ready to main Thanos?

That’s not all, though. Subtitles with character names also reveal Woody and Stewie Griffin. Plus, above one of the shots of Donald, there appears to be a smash-like icon indicating he’s a CPU.

According to Hungrybox, the deleted thread on Reddit indicated that the game would be coming out in June 2024 and revealed a list of fighters that have been “confirmed.”

The Melee pro went on to name Mulan, Aladdin, Luke Skywalker, Darth Vader, Iron Man, Hulk, Black Widow, Hawkeye, Thor, Black Panther, Gamora, Starlord and an assortment of others.

Surprisingly, there’s no mention of Homer Simpson in the leaks, but with Disney’s purchase of Fox, there’s certainly no shortage of possible fighters and stages.

Of course, this could also just be an elaborate fake, so take everything here with a grain of salt and a pinch of pepper – but if we’re lucky, we could very well have a true competitor to Smash in development.