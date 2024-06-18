Marvel vs Capcom collection gives MvC fans hope for the first time in years

Capcom blessed fans of its beloved MvC crossover fighting game series with a new arcade collection, leaving players hopeful for a revival in the form of a new game.

During the June 18 Nintendo Direct, Capcom unveiled a major win for fighting game fans; a collection of its classic Marvel vs Capcom arcade games coming to the Switch, PlayStation, and Steam in 2024.

The collection includes every Marvel x Capcom crossover game prior to MvC3, featuring titles like X-Men Children of the Atom, X-Men vs Street Fighter, and even The Punisher beat-em-up.

With crispy graphics, rollback netcode, and new, accessible features for greenhorn players, this collection is everything MvC diehards have been hoping for ever since MvC Infinite bit the dust years ago… and it’s giving them hope for a new installation in the series.

That’s not the only thing that’s making players optimistic, though. Fans couldn’t help but notice that Capcom seemingly revived its old social media accounts for the Marvel vs Capcom properties, posting its first tweet to X since 2018 on the day of the Nintendo Direct.

They also brought the official MvC YouTube channel back to life with a trailer for the collection that same day, to boot — and all the hype is making players’ wildest dreams seem closer than ever.

Perhaps the biggest proverbial megaphone for the Marvel vs Capcom series is Twitch star Maximillian Dood, who couldn’t contain his excitement when the trailer dropped the morning of June 18.

“Today, just seeing this image brought tears,” he wrote in a tweet. “Thank you everyone for making this the one reality.”

One player even spat out their coffee on-stream when the announcement went live, completely taken aback by the unexpected news.

Fans are banding together to show both Capcom and Disney that a new game is very much wanted after Marvel vs Capcom Infinite left the fate of the series up in the air.

“Guys we HAVE to SHOW UP!” one player wrote on Twitter/X. “Let’s show them that we love those games and that we are READY for another one!”

“Damn, what timeline is this?” another asked. “I wanna stay here forever.”

While it’s unclear if Capcom and Disney have anything up their sleeves in terms of future titles, given that Street Fighter 6 is featuring a crossover with Fatal Fury characters and is even getting an upcoming feature film, it looks like Capcom is keen on making, as they say in the industry, “really cool shit.”