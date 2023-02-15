MultiVersus drops to under 1,000 players on Steam

Smash Ultimate rival MultiVersus has lost over 99% of its peak Steam player count at launch with under 1,000 people still playing the game.

MultiVersus was released back in 2022 as Warner Bros’ answer to Nintendo’s platform fighter Super Smash Bros, but it hasn’t been able to keep up its momentum.

Despite being built for competitive play and bringing together a cast featuring legends from WB’s vast catalog such as Batman, Bugs Bunny, and even LeBron James, it’s struggled to maintain interest.

MultiVersus is still in its second season with the third being delayed to March 31, but what fans the game still had appear to have faded according to the stat-tracking site SteamDB.

MultiVersus has under 1,000 active players on Steam

As reported by VideoGamesChronicle, on Monday, MultiVersus hit a peak of 986 players on Steam.

The number is a stark difference from its all-time peak of 153,433 seven months ago, but of course, the numbers could be better on console than they are on Steam.

Regardless, the game also continues to struggle on Twitch as it fails to attract more than 300 viewers on a consistent basis.

A similar fate befell Nickelodeon All-Star Brawl, another Smash Ultimate rival, shortly after it launched, dropping to zero viewers on Twitch.

We’ll have to see if MultiVersus can bounce back, but with such dwindling numbers, it’s unlikely that even the rumored arrival of Walter White from Breaking Bad will be enough to propel it back in the Steam rankings.