Disney Dreamlight Valley reveal patch roadmap ahead of first major update

Disney Dreamlight Valley devs have revealed what their upcoming patch and content roadmap will look like, including the announcement of some new content as well.

While still in early access, Disney Dreamlight Valley is filled with exciting elements that players have already been diving into.

The game includes loads of characters, quests, and items. But as one can expect from an early access game, there are still a few bugs in the game and plenty of characters we are yet to meet.

However, a new roadmap outlining when fans can expect updates, patches and brand new content to arrive for Disney Dreamlight Valley has just been revealed by Gameloft.

Disney / Gameloft Disney Dreamlight Valley is getting regular patches starting soon.

A number of “high priority” issues have been flagged including console crashes, progression loss, and missing content. However, this isn’t all that the devs will be fixing up in the upcoming update.

Gameloft have said there will be over 40 issues patched up in the coming weeks. After the initial announcement was made, Gameloft then went on to thank their community.

“We know it can be frustrating to run into bugs or issues, so we appreciate your patience. There are a ton of fixes coming and many are thanks to your helpful issue reports.”

The final bit of information shared about Disney Dreamlight Valley was, as well as introducing new character Scar and a greater continuation of the game main story, the upcoming update will also include an improved photo mode and some brand new Avatar poses.

In Dexerto’s review of Disney Dreamlight Valley early access, we described the game and its map as “chock full of adventure and different Realms to explore.”