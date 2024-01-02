Disney Dreamlight Valley players slam game-breaking bug that’s still not fixed

Disney Dreamlight Valley players have had enough of one game-breaking bug that’s still appearing after over a year of early access.

With Disney Dreamlight Valley releasing out of early access along with its first major paid expansion back in December 2023, many new and old players have jumped into the game on their different consoles, eager to see what’s been added, what’s changed, and what bugs have been fixed to help their experience run a little smoother.

However, while some elements have been fixed, the exciting new recipes, characters, quests, and adventures are reportedly being halted by one key bug, that has not been fixed yet — despite being present for over a year.

Disney Dreamlight Valley fans have had enough of one long-lasting bug

Sharing their frustrations on Reddit, one Disney Dreamlight Valley fan explained how they were “so over this bug.”

They went on to say: “This bug has been around since the game first released… It’s been a year and 4 months now. The menu in the image gets stuck on the screen and all you can do is close your game and lose progress… and it happens to me multiple times whenever I play. Caused my loading screen to get stuck at 50% multiple times as well”

Naturally, that bug is extremely frustrating as it not only removes progress in between the last save but also stops players from being able to do anything inside the menus like fast travel or look at quests.

“I am also a victim of this bug” explained one user in the comments, “I try to save as often as I can remember, but as soon as I get distracted and go to fast travel, suddenly I feel like I’ve lost the 20 minutes of gameplay.”

Not being able to teleport in a game as large as Disney Dreamlight Valley is extremely frustrating, especially since one of the main ways to visit Eternity Isle is by teleporting.

However, along with many airing their frustrations, one fan took to the comments to share a useful fix, although it is temporary until Gameloft properly squashes the bug: “Wait 5 minutes for auto save then exit the game, that’s what I’ve been doing.”

While it’s not a prominent fix, this is an easy way to ensure you don’t lose any progress before exiting the game. Hopefully, Gameloft find a way to fix this bug as soon as possible.