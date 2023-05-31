Diablo 4 players slam microtransactions as “more expensive than OW2 skins”

Diablo 4 players are already calling out the high prices of microtransactions, which they say cost more than Overwatch 2 skins.

Blizzard Entertainment developers previously confirmed the new Diablo title will include microtransactions. The game’s monetization comes in the form of a Battle Pass and Cosmetics Shop, neither of which will offer pay-to-win options.

Addressing monetization in a blog post last year, Director of Product Kegan Clark noted the following, “Our goal in designing our in-game purchases is that we want to create beautiful things which add value to players’ experience of the game.”

These good intentions aside, prospective players are already concerned about the pricing of certain in-game purchases.

Diablo 4 players aren’t happy about prices of microtransactions

Redditor Uberkull recently shared a screenshot highlighting the cost of a Wraith Lord cosmetic set. In terms of in-game currency, users can expect to spend 2,800 Platinum for the set, which translates to approximately $28.

Needless to say, that’s a pretty big ask for cosmetics in a game that costs $70 upfront.

Those looking forward to the next Diablo adventure are less than pleased with this revelation. And the pricing seems especially egregious when taking other multiplayer games into consideration.

One person in the Reddit thread said the Wraith Lord set is “even more expensive than OW2 skins.” Someone else similarly compared Diablo 4’s microtransactions to those in Call of Duty.

“Lol more expensive than COD bundles,” someone chimed in, to which another player responded: “That’s when you know the pricing is bonkers.”

While many were quick to blast the “ridiculous” $28 price tag, others joked it’s still better than the likes of Valorant. “I’ll never buy a cosmetic, ever, but Valorant’s $80 sets are laughable at best, and only cement my stance.”

Notably, Overwatch 2, COD Warzone 2, and Valorant are all free-to-play, making their high-priced in-game purchases a bit easier to swallow.