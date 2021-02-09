Demon Slayer Game: Release date, leaks, platforms & trailers

After the overwhelming success of the anime’s Season one back in 2019, game developer CyberConnect2 is creating a Demon Slayer video game. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title so far.

Based on the Japanese manga by Koyoharu, Season one of Demon Slayer took the anime world by storm back in 2019. Alongside the news that Season two of the series is expected to release in the Fall of 2021, fans are also looking forward to a Demon Slayer video game that is currently in development.

It’s no surprise that the Demon Slayer franchise has been chosen to get its own video game title. Alongside its popularity, the plot and theme of the anime is perfect for a video game narrative.

Without further ado, let’s check out everything we know about the upcoming Demon Slayer title.

Unfortunately, as of yet, we still don’t have an exact date release date for the Demon Slayer game. However, according to Crunchyroll, the title is still scheduled to launch at some point in 2021.

Although it’s frustrating CyberConnect2 hasn’t pinpointed a specific date just yet, it’s great news to hear that fans can expect to get their hands on the game before the end of the year. Of course, take this projection with a pinch of salt as there’s always a chance the title is delayed.

Demon Slayer game trailers and screenshots

At this point in time, CyberConnect2 has only released a single trailer for the title and it shows very little gameplay. However, it has successfully got fans hyped for the game’s release.

Luckily for us, Crunchyroll has released some impressive screenshots from the game and there’s no denying they look incredible:

Demon Slayer game platforms

Although Demon Slayer was only initially set to release on the PlayStation 4, that’s now changed and the title will be arriving on multiple platforms.

Fans can expect the Demon Slayer game to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC via Steam.

Demon Slayer gameplay

As we haven’t received a gameplay trailer for the title just yet, it’s difficult to predict exactly what kind of gameplay Demon Slayer will offer players.

However, the developer of the game, CyberConnect2, is responsible for titles such as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm. From looking at these titles, we can expect the developers to create an impactful and impressive combat system.

There’s no doubt they’ll include a bunch of the character’s signature moves from the anime and deliver the quality gameplay experience fans are expecting. Just looking at the screenshots above, you can tell a lot of work has gone into the combat animations and abilities.

For now, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Demon Slayer game set to release in 2021. Although there isn’t a huge amount of information surrounding the title, it’s exciting to know we can expect the release of the game to arrive at some point this year.

Don’t forget to keep track of this article as we’ll be updating it with the latest news, leaks, and information as soon as it becomes available.