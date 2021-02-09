Logo
Gaming

Demon Slayer Game: Release date, leaks, platforms & trailers

Published: 9/Feb/2021 12:20

by Alex Garton
Demon Slayer game
Ufotable/CyberConnect2

Share

Demon Slayer

After the overwhelming success of the anime’s Season one back in 2019, game developer CyberConnect2 is creating a Demon Slayer video game. Here’s everything we know about the upcoming title so far.

Contents

Based on the Japanese manga by Koyoharu, Season one of Demon Slayer took the anime world by storm back in 2019. Alongside the news that Season two of the series is expected to release in the Fall of 2021, fans are also looking forward to a Demon Slayer video game that is currently in development.

It’s no surprise that the Demon Slayer franchise has been chosen to get its own video game title. Alongside its popularity, the plot and theme of the anime is perfect for a video game narrative.

Without further ado, let’s check out everything we know about the upcoming Demon Slayer title.

Demon Slayer game
Ufotable/CyberConnect2
The first Season of the Demon Slayer anime was released all the way back in 2019.

Demon Slayer game release date

Unfortunately, as of yet, we still don’t have an exact date release date for the Demon Slayer game. However, according to Crunchyroll, the title is still scheduled to launch at some point in 2021.

Although it’s frustrating CyberConnect2 hasn’t pinpointed a specific date just yet, it’s great news to hear that fans can expect to get their hands on the game before the end of the year. Of course, take this projection with a pinch of salt as there’s always a chance the title is delayed.

Demon Slayer game trailers and screenshots

At this point in time, CyberConnect2 has only released a single trailer for the title and it shows very little gameplay. However, it has successfully got fans hyped for the game’s release.

Luckily for us, Crunchyroll has released some impressive screenshots from the game and there’s no denying they look incredible:

Ufotable/CyberConnect2
Ufotable/CyberConnect2
Ufotable/CyberConnect2

Demon Slayer game platforms

Although Demon Slayer was only initially set to release on the PlayStation 4, that’s now changed and the title will be arriving on multiple platforms.

Fans can expect the Demon Slayer game to arrive on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, Xbox Series S/X, and PC via Steam.

Demon Slayer gameplay

As we haven’t received a gameplay trailer for the title just yet, it’s difficult to predict exactly what kind of gameplay Demon Slayer will offer players.

However, the developer of the game, CyberConnect2, is responsible for titles such as Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot and Naruto Shippuden: Ultimate Ninja Storm. From looking at these titles, we can expect the developers to create an impactful and impressive combat system.

There’s no doubt they’ll include a bunch of the character’s signature moves from the anime and deliver the quality gameplay experience fans are expecting. Just looking at the screenshots above, you can tell a lot of work has gone into the combat animations and abilities.

Demon Slayer video game
Ufotable/CyberConnect2
The Demon Slayer video game is set to release at some point in 2021.

For now, that’s everything we know about the upcoming Demon Slayer game set to release in 2021. Although there isn’t a huge amount of information surrounding the title, it’s exciting to know we can expect the release of the game to arrive at some point this year.

Don’t forget to keep track of this article as we’ll be updating it with the latest news, leaks, and information as soon as it becomes available.

Cosplay

Attack on Titan cosplayer leads the Survey Corps as fierce Mikasa Ackerman

Published: 9/Feb/2021 7:31 Updated: 9/Feb/2021 7:09

by Alex Tsiaoussidis
attack on titan mikasa Ackerman cosplay
Adult Swim / Instagram: @uzileks

Share

Attack on Titan

Attack on Titan fans have been going crazy over their favorite characters as Season 4 moves forward, but a talented cosplayer took it to another level with a lifelike recreation of Mikasa Ackerman.

Attack on Titan Season 4 has been an exhilarating roller-coaster ride so far, and with only three episodes left, it’s getting even more intense. But while it’s sad to the series, so many people love coming to an end, it’s a reminder that the story and its characters have made a massive impact on fans.

Mikasa Ackerman is one of those characters.

A strong moral compass and an awakened power that lets her know what needs to be done are her two most defining characteristics. However, her incredible strength and combative abilities are up there, too.

Funimation
Mikasa is one of the most popular characters in Attack on Titan.

It’s no surprise that Mikasa Ackerman has these qualities since she’s one of two deuteragonists in the series. For that reason, she’s become a popular choice among cosplayers, even those who aren’t necessarily fans of the show.

However, a streamer and cosplayer named uzileks is a massive fan. In fact, her fandom has seen her cosplay Mikasa Ackerman multiple times. But this time, she transformed into her in the middle of a wintery landscape, and it looks unreal.

“If I can’t, then I’ll just die. But if I win, I live. Unless I fight, I cannot win,” she wrote, referring to an iconic quote. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by uzi babyyyy (@uzileks)

The outfit itself is pretty straightforward, but she’s still done an incredible job. It includes every minor detail of Mikasa’s standard Survey Corps uniform, including the shirt, jacket, straps, and scarf.

The post also includes a video that shows it from a better angle and reveals an additional cloak. It’s crazy to think she wore it in what looks like ice-cold weather, but it has paid off in dividends.

Uzileks’ cosplay has created quite a storm on social media. It’s already racked up more than 20,000 likes on Instagram and hasn’t shown any signs of slowing down.

The Attack on Titan hype is real, and cosplayers like Uzileks keep the flame alive.