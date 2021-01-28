Demon Slayer cosplayer charms fans as devious Doma - Dexerto

Doma might be a manga-only character in Demon Slayer for now, but there’s plenty of anticipation about his arrival in the anime soon. In the hype, cosplayers have been flocking to take on the Twelve Kizuki member, and ‘andrew_s_cosplay’ has put on a show with it.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer anime. Doma has only been revealed in the manga at the time of publication.

If there were no villains to fight, Demon Slayer would be a pretty straight-forward anime affair. However, there’s plenty of action going on, thanks to the antics of the Twelve Kizuki.

Doma is one such member of the deadly group of demons. The Upper Rank Two within the Twelve Kizuki, he ranks as the third-highest within the corps’ mortal enemy. With that ranking comes some powers ⁠— and charm to win people over onto his side.

While he has a dedicated cult following within the anime, as the hype builds for Season 2, he’s also generating one outside too. Doma’s charming looks, and deceptively powerful abilities, make him one of the most feared antagonists in the series.

There’s a lot going on with his character ⁠— calm but mischievous on the outside, deadly on the inside ⁠— that’s particularly hard to get across in cosplay. It’s more than just a costume, but that’s exactly what ‘andrew_s_cosplay’ has put on with his Doma outfit.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🐢𝕕𝕣𝕖𝕨🐢 (@andrew_s_cosplay)

“I really love this man, he is my favourite villain of [Demon Slayer],” the cosplayer said on Instagram.

You can see the love and attention that’s gone into the costume’s design too. From the golden fan ⁠— Doma’s hallmark weapon ⁠— to the perfectly manicured hair, and the crimson-red and black outfit, andrew_s has spared no detail.

Read More: Darling in the Franxx cosplayer jumps into battle as epic Zero Two

He’s even got a splattering of ‘blood’ around his mouth, an indication of one of the many victims the twisted Twelve Kizuki member has devoured.

If there is a cosplay to get you in the mood to catch up on the manga, or just hang out for Demon Slayer Season 2, this is it. After all, everyone is going to be acquainted with Doma soon, and the action is only just really heating up.