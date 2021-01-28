 Demon Slayer cosplayer charms fans as devious Doma - Dexerto
Demon Slayer cosplayer charms fans as devious Doma

Published: 28/Jan/2021 7:59

by Andrew Amos
Doma cosplay for Demon Slayer
VIZ Media / Instagram: andrew_s_cosplay

Demon Slayer

Doma might be a manga-only character in Demon Slayer for now, but there’s plenty of anticipation about his arrival in the anime soon. In the hype, cosplayers have been flocking to take on the Twelve Kizuki member, and ‘andrew_s_cosplay’ has put on a show with it.

Warning: This article contains spoilers for the Demon Slayer anime. Doma has only been revealed in the manga at the time of publication.

If there were no villains to fight, Demon Slayer would be a pretty straight-forward anime affair. However, there’s plenty of action going on, thanks to the antics of the Twelve Kizuki.

Doma is one such member of the deadly group of demons. The Upper Rank Two within the Twelve Kizuki, he ranks as the third-highest within the corps’ mortal enemy. With that ranking comes some powers ⁠— and charm to win people over onto his side.

While he has a dedicated cult following within the anime, as the hype builds for Season 2, he’s also generating one outside too. Doma’s charming looks, and deceptively powerful abilities, make him one of the most feared antagonists in the series.

There’s a lot going on with his character ⁠— calm but mischievous on the outside, deadly on the inside ⁠— that’s particularly hard to get across in cosplay. It’s more than just a costume, but that’s exactly what ‘andrew_s_cosplay’ has put on with his Doma outfit.

“I really love this man, he is my favourite villain of [Demon Slayer],” the cosplayer said on Instagram.

You can see the love and attention that’s gone into the costume’s design too. From the golden fan ⁠— Doma’s hallmark weapon ⁠— to the perfectly manicured hair, and the crimson-red and black outfit, andrew_s has spared no detail.

He’s even got a splattering of ‘blood’ around his mouth, an indication of one of the many victims the twisted Twelve Kizuki member has devoured.

If there is a cosplay to get you in the mood to catch up on the manga, or just hang out for Demon Slayer Season 2, this is it. After all, everyone is going to be acquainted with Doma soon, and the action is only just really heating up.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer jumps into battle as epic Zero Two

Published: 26/Jan/2021 19:34

by Brent Koepp
zero two darling in the franxx cosplay
Studio Trigger / IG: @keiko_tyan, @bertranblack

Darling in the Franxx

A  talented cosplayer made waves on Instagram after sharing her mind-blowing transformation into Darling in the Franxx heroine, Zero Two.

Darling in the Franxx was the surprise hit of the 2018 anime season. A joint project between legendary creators Clover Works and Studio Trigger, the epic sci-fi story took the world by storm.

A cosplayer showed her love for the series by transforming into lead character Zero Two. Her insanely accurate re-creation of the pink-haired heroine will leave fans in awe.

Screenshot of protagonist Zero Two in Darling in the Franxx anime.
CloverWorks / Trigger
Zero Two has captured the hearts of viewers.

Darling in the Franxx cosplayer wows as Zero Two

The series takes place in a dystopian future where kids and adults live in separate colonies. Children like protagonist Zero Two are born solely to fight an alien threat knowns as Klaxosaurs. The heroine is half-human and shares blood with the enemy.

Cosplayer ‘keiko_tyan‘ brought the character on Instagram with her stunning costume. The artist faithfully captured the anime lead’s flowing pink hair, as well her striking turquoise eyes with red eye-liner underneath them.

Photographer ‘bertranblack‘ captured Keiko posing in her school military-style uniform, which includes a red dress with black and silver trimmed shoulder pads. The outfit is full of details, from the buttons to her short orange tie.

In another photo posted to social media, the cosplayer faithfully brought a scene from the anime to life. The artist posed holding a piece of meat and dangling it over a plate of food. This is easily one of the best Darling in the Franxx cosplays we have ever seen.

So far, there has been no word on when a second season is coming out, although fans desperately would love a continuation of the breakout series. Despite only releasing in 2018, the sci-fi story has already become a classic in the genre.

Those looking to see what all the hype is about are in luck as you can watch all episodes on popular streaming services Crunchyroll and Funimation right now. There is also a manga adaptation that released alongside the animation.