Demon Slayer leaks reveal Season 4 episode count

Demon Slayer Season 4 is one of the most anticipated anime releases of 2024. While we’ve still to learn more about the upcoming season, a recent leak revealed details that may disappoint some fans.

The anime follows an individual named Tanjiro Kamado, who initially resides happily with his family. His world comes crashing down when he finds the dead bodies of his entire family – except one of his sisters, Nezuko, who gets a demonic transformation.

As of now, the franchise has produced two mind-blowing seasons and one movie, featuring the Entertainment District Arc.

Now, everyone looks forward to the arrival of the fourth season, which is set for release sometime in Spring 2024.

Demon Slayer Season 4 leak disappoints fans

Social media is a huge source of news in the entertainment industry, but not every piece of information we get online is accurate. Sometimes, the leaks are so bizarre that the community questions their legitimacy.

One such leak about Demon Slayer Season 4 has surfaced recently, and it states that the anime series will have 12 episodes that will run for three months. However, fans are reluctant to believe it, because the fourth season will reportedly feature the Hashira Training Arc, which is the shortest arc of the manga.

Some fans believe that Demon Slayer Season 4 might adapt two arcs: The Hashira Training Arc and the Final Battle Arc, which involves two semi-arcs – Infinity Castle Arc & Sunrise Countdown Arc.

However, the creators have already hinted towards a fifth season that will most probably feature the final arc, ending the battle between demon slayers and the demons. So, it’s unclear whether the first part of the concluding arc will be covered in the fourth season.

Regardless, this is simply a rumor, and in the past few months, we’ve seen several false leaks around Demon Slayer Season 4. So, it’s best to take this information with a pinch of salt.

