Is Death Stranding 2 in development? Norman Reedus hints at possible sequel

Could Hideo Kojima’s next game be Death Stranding 2? The Walking Dead Star and Sam Porter Bridges himself, Norman Reedus, has teased that a sequel might already be in development.

Acclaimed developer Hideo Kojima’s first title after separating with Konami and the Metal Gear franchise was 2019’s Death Stranding. More than five million sales later, and with a Director’s Cut on the way, it now appears a full-fledged sequel could be in development.

The unique open-world courier-style game featured a star-studded cast with the likes of Norman Reedus, Mads Mikkelsen, and Léa Seydoux, to name a few. Reedus, best known for his work in The Walking Dead series, has now provided our first tease of a potential follow-up.

Having played the role of Death Stranding protagonist Sam Porter Bridges, Reedus hinted that “negotiations” may be underway in a statement to IGN Brazil partner site AdoroCinema.

“I think we’re doing a second Death Stranding,” Reedus said. “[The game] is in negotiations right now. So… yay!”

Obviously, this isn’t a great deal to go off, though it does indicate talks are already underway for a potential Death Stranding sequel. Whether terms are met and all parties commit to the possible follow-up remains to be seen.

If initial talks have only just begun, and Reedus still hasn’t signed on a dotted line, this means we’re likely still a ways off.

Moreover, there’s also a chance the popular actor confused a separate project – Silent Hill, perhaps – for a new entry in the Death Stranding universe. We know Kojima loves being mysterious, even with those involved in bringing his ideas to life.

While many assets from the original title can be carried over, a full-fledged sequel would still need a few years of development. Therefore, it’s worth keeping expectations in check for the time being.

For now, fans of the original Death Stranding don’t have much longer to wait for new content. Kojima’s Director’s Cut is set to release on September 24. The revamped version brings more gadgets, deliveries, challenges, and even a proper race track.