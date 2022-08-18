Dead Island 2 release date and screenshots accidentally leaked

Dead Island 2 has been a hotly anticipated title for almost a decade. The first Dead Island hit shelves in 2011, and was incredibly successful both critically and commercially. Since then, all we’ve heard is that it’s still in development. Until now.

The announcement trailer hit in 2014, re-igniting hype for the series with its fun tone and gory presentation. Dead Island 2’s trailer is so iconic that Goat Simulator 3 made a trailer parodying it to announce their game at the Summer 2022 Game Fest.

Fans have been waiting for this one for a long time.

While we have gotten some details on Dead Island 2 since its release (all of which you can find here), fans have been mostly left in the dark as to when we can expect this sequel.

That is, until a recent leak.

An accidental posting on Amazon came with not only a release date of February 3, 2023, but also a few screenshots of the game.

Much like the initial trailer, Dead Island 2 seems to have kept its beach themed zombies, along with the craftable weapons that were a key part of the series. The cover really sells that over-the-top tone.

Both an electrified machete and a wrench with nails attached to it were shown, along with some of the zombie designs. While these zombies were mostly “normal”, there’s also a bloated zombie that resembles the first game’s ‘Floater’ zombie type.

Changing hands

The long, arduous development process for Dead Island 2 can likely be attributed to Techland being founded by many of the core developers behind the first Dead Island.

Since Dead Island’s release, they’ve come out with both Dying Light and Dying Light 2. Seeing as both games have been viewed as spirtual successors to the original Dead Island, Dead Island 2 has a high set of expectations to live up to.

Techland Dying Light 2’s Bloody Ties expansion has been teased

Additionally, Dying Light 2’s first expansion, Bloody Ties, has been announced with more details coming on August 23, 2022.

Seeing as the projected release date is February 3 of next year, we’re likely to see a lot more information on this one soon.

For now, though, it’s good to know that Dead Island 2 is almost out of the development hell it’s been stuck in for over a decade.