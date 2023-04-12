Dead Island 2 editions & pre-order bonuses

There are a few Dead Island 2 special editions and pre-order bonuses to consider when opting to jump into the Zombie world of Hell-A. So let’s make this easier for you and quickly show you all the editions.

Gone are the old days when you could just pick up a copy of a game because that was the only version available. Dead Island 2’s Deep Silver follows in the footsteps of many publishers nowadays by spoiling players with multiple editions to purchase.

Article continues after ad

Just like the blood-soaked streets of Dead Island 2’s Los Angeles, each edition is packed with surprises and sights that will make you question your decision-making.

If you are unsure, or you’re simply uninformed as to what each edition of Dead Island 2 entails, our all-in-one guide has information on each edition and what they offer.

Contents

Dambuster Studios

Dead Island 2 Standard Edition

If you just simply want Dead Island 2 and nothing more, then here is everything you’ll receive in the Standard Edition:

Article continues after ad

A copy of Dead Island 2

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack Banoi War Club Banoi Baseball Bat Weapons Perk Skills Card



Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition

Looking forward to Dead Island 2 and want a few more in-game goodies to get a headstart on the Zombie smashing? Let’s go through the Deluxe Edition’s contents:

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more. Email Sign up

A copy of Dead Island 2

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack Banoi War Club Banoi Baseball Bat Weapons Perk Skills Card

Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack Golden Mace and Golden Pistol

Bonus Content: Character Pack 1&2 A unique weapon and costume in each pack



Dead Island 2 Gold Edition

If the Deluxe Edition isn’t satisfying your bloodlust, then the Dead Island 2 Gold Edition might be the one for you with its extra haul of items:

A copy of Dead Island 2

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack Banoi War Club Banoi Baseball Bat Weapons Perk Skills Card

Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack Golden Mace and Golden Pistol

Bonus Content: Character Pack 1&2 A unique weapon and costume in each pack

Bonus Content: Pulp Weapons Pack Eye Opener and Homewrecker weapons

Expansion Pass

Dambuster Studios

Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition

The final edition on the list is the most expensive and complete of them all: Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition. For the player that wants it all and is ready to go into battle with the game, all the while enjoying some real-life collectibles to go with it:

Article continues after ad

A copy of Dead Island 2 with Exclusive Steelbook

Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack Banoi War Club Banoi Baseball Bat Weapons Perk Skills Card

Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack Golden Mace and Golden Pistol

Bonus Content: Character Pack 1&2 A unique weapon and costume in each pack

Bonus Content: Pulp Weapons Pack Eye Opener and Homewrecker weapons

Expansion Pass

Venice Beach Travel Map

6 Slayer Tarot Cards

2 Pin Badges

1 Patch

For more of the latest useful guides to enhance your Dead Island 2 knowledge, check out some other guides we’ve created for the Zombie title:

Dead Island 2 Achievements & Trophies list | Will Dead Island 2 be on Xbox Game Pass? | Dead Island 2 preview | Will Dead Island 2 be open world? | Can you play Dead Island 2 on Steam Deck? | Does Dead Island 2 have a character creator? | Dead Island 2 PC requirements: Minimum & recommended specs | Does Dead Island 2 have crossplay?