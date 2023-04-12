Dead Island 2 editions & pre-order bonuses
There are a few Dead Island 2 special editions and pre-order bonuses to consider when opting to jump into the Zombie world of Hell-A. So let’s make this easier for you and quickly show you all the editions.
Gone are the old days when you could just pick up a copy of a game because that was the only version available. Dead Island 2’s Deep Silver follows in the footsteps of many publishers nowadays by spoiling players with multiple editions to purchase.
Just like the blood-soaked streets of Dead Island 2’s Los Angeles, each edition is packed with surprises and sights that will make you question your decision-making.
If you are unsure, or you’re simply uninformed as to what each edition of Dead Island 2 entails, our all-in-one guide has information on each edition and what they offer.
Contents
- Dead Island 2 Standard Edition
- Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition
- Dead Island 2 Gold Edition
- Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition
Dead Island 2 Standard Edition
If you just simply want Dead Island 2 and nothing more, then here is everything you’ll receive in the Standard Edition:
- A copy of Dead Island 2
- Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack
- Banoi War Club
- Banoi Baseball Bat
- Weapons Perk
- Skills Card
Dead Island 2 Deluxe Edition
Looking forward to Dead Island 2 and want a few more in-game goodies to get a headstart on the Zombie smashing? Let’s go through the Deluxe Edition’s contents:
- A copy of Dead Island 2
- Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack
- Banoi War Club
- Banoi Baseball Bat
- Weapons Perk
- Skills Card
- Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack
- Golden Mace and Golden Pistol
- Bonus Content: Character Pack 1&2
- A unique weapon and costume in each pack
Dead Island 2 Gold Edition
If the Deluxe Edition isn’t satisfying your bloodlust, then the Dead Island 2 Gold Edition might be the one for you with its extra haul of items:
- A copy of Dead Island 2
- Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack
- Banoi War Club
- Banoi Baseball Bat
- Weapons Perk
- Skills Card
- Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack
- Golden Mace and Golden Pistol
- Bonus Content: Character Pack 1&2
- A unique weapon and costume in each pack
- Bonus Content: Pulp Weapons Pack
- Eye Opener and Homewrecker weapons
- Expansion Pass
Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition
The final edition on the list is the most expensive and complete of them all: Dead Island 2 Hell-A Edition. For the player that wants it all and is ready to go into battle with the game, all the while enjoying some real-life collectibles to go with it:
- A copy of Dead Island 2 with Exclusive Steelbook
- Pre-order bonus: Memories of Banoi Pack
- Banoi War Club
- Banoi Baseball Bat
- Weapons Perk
- Skills Card
- Bonus Content: Golden Weapons Pack
- Golden Mace and Golden Pistol
- Bonus Content: Character Pack 1&2
- A unique weapon and costume in each pack
- Bonus Content: Pulp Weapons Pack
- Eye Opener and Homewrecker weapons
- Expansion Pass
- Venice Beach Travel Map
- 6 Slayer Tarot Cards
- 2 Pin Badges
- 1 Patch
