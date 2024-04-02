Is Dave the Diver on PlayStation & Xbox?

Want to know if Dave the Diver is available to play on PlayStation and Xbox consoles? Here’s everything we know about whether the game is on PS4, PS5, Xbox Series S/X or Xbox One.

Dave the Diver stood out among all the great games in 2023. The quirky sea-based RPG captured the hearts of players on PC and Nintendo Switch with its unique loop of underwater exploration and restaurant management sim gameplay.

If the game‘s piqued your interest you may be wondering if it’s available to play on PlayStation and Xbox consoles, so we’ve got everything you need to know about whether or not you can join Dave and his friends on PS5, PS4, Xbox Series S/X, and Xbox One right here.

MINTROCKET Dave the Diver is a unique single-player RPG.

Is Dave the Diver on PS5 & PS4?

At the time of writing Dave the Diver isn’t available on PS5 and PS4 but it has been confirmed that it will be coming to PlayStation consoles in April 2024.

An exact release date hasn’t been revealed just yet but as soon as more information regarding the PS5 and PS4 versions of Dave the Diver is released we’ll be sure to update this page. We do know that the upcoming free DLC collaboration with Godzilla will also be making its way to PS5 and PS4 alongside the base game.

Is Dave the Diver on Xbox Series S/X & Xbox One?

No, Dave the Diver isn’t on Xbox Series S/X and Xbox One.

At the time of writing, there’s been no confirmation that the game will be coming to Xbox consoles in the future. If Dave and his friends are eventually announced to be coming to the current and last-gen Xbox platforms, however, we’ll be sure to update this page in the future with all the information you need.