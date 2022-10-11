Coral Island: How to get the Fishing Pole and Bug Net

Laura Gray is a Senior Writer for Dexerto who mainly covers Pokémon, farming simulation titles, Dungeons and Dragons, and other family-friendly games. Living in Idaho, Laura has previously written for Screen Rant and also works as a book/comic illustrator. You can contact Laura at [email protected]

Coral Island players will need easy ways to make money, and the best way to do that early in the game is to catch bugs and fish. Here is how to unlock the Fishing Pole and Bug Net.

Getting started in any slice-of-life farming game can be a bit of a grind. While there are plenty of forgeable items to sell for a profit in Coral Island’s early access, fishing and bug catching are a great way to pad bank account for the springtime seed collection.

There are dozens of fish and bugs players can catch around Coral Island. However, they won’t be immediately accessible at the start of the game. Instead, the player will need to take a trip down to the beach for a quick introduction at Sunny’s Beach Shack.

Below is everything you need to know to unlock the Fishing pole and Bug Net.

How to unlock the Fishing Pole and Bug Net in Coral island

Players who have bought Coral Island on Steam will find themselves quickly settling into island life. This includes completing a line of “Main Quests.” These quests are the key to upgrading homes, making friends, and obtaining items like the Fishing Pole and Bug Net.

Below are the steps to unlocking the Fishing Pole and Bug Net:

Complete the quest “Starting out”

Complete the Quest “Home sweet home”

Check the mailbox outside the house for a letter from Sunny and Eleanor

Go into town and down to the beach

Enter Sunny’s Beach Shack

Go through the short cutscene and dialogue

Be sure to check your mailbox if you don’t see either the Fishing Pole or the Bug Net in your inventory. They will automatically be sent home if a Coral Island player’s bag is full.

How to use the Fishing Pole in Coral Island

The Fishing Pole is surprisingly tricky to use for those who have played Animal Crossing: New Horizons or Stardew Valley. The first instinct is to begin clicking as soon as a bite is on the line. To fish successfully, follow these steps:

Cast out the line by holding down the left mouse button.

Wait for a bite, and then click again.

Hold the left button to begin reeling in the fish.

Pay attention to the tension on the line that is marked by wavy lines on the reeling bar. Let go of the left button to reduce tension.

How to use the Bug Net in Coral Island

Similarly, players likely notice within just a few in-game days of playing that the bugs on Coral Island can be startled. To catch bugs with the Bug Net follow the steps below:

Select the Bug net from the hot bar safely away from the bug.

Press down on the left mouse button and hold to activate “sneak” mode.

Aim the blue catching target field over the bug slowly.

Release the mouse button

This guide will update alongside the early access patches to ensure the most accurate information on fishing an bug catching. Please check back for changes.