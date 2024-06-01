Concord slammed over “ugliest” character designs ever

Concord has continued to receive a negative reception from the community, who have now heavily criticized the design of the newly revealed playable hero characters.

Playstation’s new 5V5 hero-based shooter from Firewalk Studios, Concord, received a lukewarm welcome after its gameplay reveal during the State of Play presentation in May 2024. As more characters have been introduced, many were left disappointed with some of their designs.

While Concord has gained negative attention for repeating the hero-based shooter concept and being directly compared to Overwatch, it’s also under fire for poor character design. One stated in a post: “Concord might have the ugliest character designs I have ever seen.”

The hero on display here, “Emari,” was then slated by various users who flooded in to give their views on Concord’s character designs, “That just looks like the XCOM 2 character generator on shuffle.”

Others consider the design outdated, “Yeah I’m not too keen on the character design either but I am also tired of the Pixar toon look that most team shooters have had since like 2007.” Referring to Team Fortress 2, a first-person shooter which released the same year and has been widely considered the first game to popularize the style.

Concord released a gameplay and cinematic trailer of the characters on a mission, to which a commenter is a fan of the latter. “If there were a TV show starring the characters from that intro video we saw, I’d watch it. But as a 5v5 online-only MP game? Zero interest in it.”

Among the criticisms, One person finds something positive about the character design, particularly the color scheme, which they think would suit a Warhammer 40K army.

“This is a color palette I would unironically consider for a Death Guard or Nurgle army. The visual language of the greens and blues screams ‘dead/decay.’ I feel like they were going for army girl here, but I’m honestly expecting her stomach to open up into a disgusting toothy maw.”

YouTube: PlayStation Concord could be hanging on for dear life at launch.

Concord is Firewalk Studios’ debut in the gaming world and PlayStation’s next gambit in live service games. Concord will be available for pre-order from June 6, 2024, and will be released on August 23, 2024, on PS5 and PC.

