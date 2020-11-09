 Complete list of Godfall trophies revealed for PS5 - Dexerto
Gaming

Complete list of Godfall trophies revealed for PS5

Published: 9/Nov/2020 18:03

by Andrew Highton
Counterplay Games

Godfall

The furious, hack ‘n’ slash action game from Gearbox has plenty of loot for you to forage for. It also has a large selection of enticing trophies for you to scoop up on the way too. Our list of Godfall trophies, on the PS5, offers details on each one.

Games these days are all about longevity and giving players value for their money. So it’s fitting that Godfall’s trophy list obeys this mantra perfectly. The title features a staggering 46 trophies for trophy-hungry gamers to feed on for some time.

The extensive list is populated by many accumulative trophies. Many long-term accomplishments that will require repeated kills of particular enemies or eviscerating the opposition in a variety of ways.

Here is the list of Godfall trophies for the PS5.

A character in godfall looking at someon
Counterplay Games
The face of someone when they realize how much there is to do.

Godfall trophy list

Highlord of Aperion Earn all available Trophies for Godfall
Solaris Defeat Solaris
Zamora Defeat Zamora
Lunara Defeat Lunara
Grieves Sunsteel Defeat Grieves Sunsteel
Gilden Knight Defeat Gilden Knight
Macros Defeat Macros
Slayer Defeat 2000 enemies
Salt the Earth Defeat 200 Vargul
Shatter the Bastions Defeat 200 Crimson Wind
End the Deep Ones Defeat 200 Abyssian
Pierce the Heavens Defeat 200 Nyak
Punish the Traitors Defeat 200 Blacktide
Master of Elements Inflict an Ailment 300 times
Disciple of Alaz Ignite an enemy 100 times
Frost Brand Chill an enemy 100 times
Stormbringer Shock an enemy 100 times
Child of the Earth Poison an enemy 100 times
The Razor’s Edge Bleed an enemy 100 times
Kosmera’s Embrace Curse an enemy 100 times
Ultimate Warrior Activate Archon Fury 40 times
Shield Captain Hit an enemy with Shield Throw 200 times
Archon of War Perform 100 Takedowns
Versatile Warrior Perform a Polarity Shockwave 100 times
Dervish Activate Inner Focus 100 times
Dragoon Perform a Polearm Weapon Technique 100 times
Sword Saint Perform a Longsword Weapon Technique 100 times
Berserker Perform a Greatsword Weapon Technique 100 times
Earthshaker Perform a Warhammer Weapon Technique 100 times
Defender Parry 100 attacks
Deflector Parry 30 projectiles
Soul Reaper Soulshatter an enemy 500 times
S-Rank Duelist Hit 200 enemy Weakpoints
Assassin Perform 40 Deathblows
Egalitarian Defeat 75 Elite Enemies
Hunter Defeat 40 Mid-Bosses
Armor of the Gods Pick up 30 Valorplate Cores from Fallen Soldiers
Scavenger Pick up 250 pieces of equipment
Awakening Pick up a legendary piece of equipment
Gold, Silver, and… Pick up 100,000 electrum
Raider Open 50 chests
Gatherer Collect from 50 Motherlodes
Geared Up Pick up 5 legendary pieces of equipment
Keymaker Earn 200 Keys in Tower of Trials
Rise Up Reach trial 10 in the Ascended Tower of Trials
Ascendant Reach trial 50 in the Ascended Tower of Trials

As you can see from the host of numbers, there are many enemies for you to slay. So make sure you’re tracking how much you’re using each type of weapon to reduce the potential grind.

The newest outing from Counterplay Games is due for release on November 12, only on PS5.

FIFA

FIFA 21 TOTW 7 predictions: Di Maria, Kruse, Messi

Published: 9/Nov/2020 17:47 Updated: 9/Nov/2020 17:53

by Nate Searl
FIFA 21 Team of the Week 7 predictions
Dexerto/FIFA Rosters

TOTW Predictions

FIFA 21’s Team of the Week 7 is almost here, and that means new cards. So, here’s who we’ve gone with for this round of predictions for the Ultimate Team upgrades. 

This past weekend’s games are over, and that means it’s time for FIFA 21 players to look forward to a new Team of the Week with new in-form cards.

Looking back at the games, Liverpool v Manchester City was supposed to be the highlight of the Premier League weekend, but it ended in a 1-1 draw. Barcelona lit up the scoreboard with five goals in La Liga. Over in the Bundesliga, Bayern Munich was narrowly able to defeat Borussia Dortmund.

Players from these games, as well as plenty of others, feature in our predictions for FIFA 21’s seventh Team of the Week. Let’s get right into them.

FIFA 21 TOTW 7 Predictions
EA Sports
Angel Di Maria should be a standout player in TOTW 7

The standout player in our predictions this week is Angel Di Maria. The midfielder from Paris Saint-Germain was involved in all three of the team’s goals against Rennes this weekend, scoring two himself and assisting on the third.

We can also safely assume Max Kruse will appear on this week’s list. The forward for FC Union Berlin scored a goal and assisted in two more in a 5-0 victory over Biefeld.

Lionel Messi is frequently deserving of a Team of the Week card as well, and he had a spectacular performance again this weekend. Coming in as a sub, Messi scored two goals and had a spectacular play to help Antoine Griezmann score.

FIFA 21 TOTW 7 Predictions | Team of the Week 7

  • GK: Koen Casteels – Wolfsburg
  • GK: Marco Silvestri – Verona
  • CB: Ismael Traore – Angers
  • CB: Thiago Silva – Chelsea
  • CB: Joffrey Cuffaut – VAFC
  • LB: Jordi Alba – Barcelona
  • LB: Denzel Dumfries – PSV
  • RB: Sergi Roberto – Barcelona
  • RB: James Tavernier – Rangers
  • LM: Raphael Guerreiro – BVB
  • LM: Moussa Diaby – Leverkusen
  • LW: Henrikh Mkhitaryan – Roma
  • CM: Sergio Olveira – FC Porto
  • CM: Marcos Llorente – Atletico Madrid
  • CAM: Bruno Fernandes – Manchester United
  • CAM: Max Kruse – Union Berlin
  • CDM: Dennis Dressel – Munich 1860’s
  • RW: Angel Di Maria – PSG
  • RW: Lionel Messi – Barcelona
  • ST: Ollie Watkins – Aston Villa
  • ST: Robert Lewandowski – FC Bayern
  • ST: Steven Berghuis – Feyenoord
  • ST: Lucas Alario – Leverkusen

There should be a good mix of defenders, midfielders, and forwards this week. There were plenty of players all over the pitch who made an impact on their team.

We won’t have to wait too long to find out, as the seventh Team of the Week lineup for FIFA 21 will release on Wednesday, November 11.