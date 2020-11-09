Complete list of Godfall trophies revealed for PS5 - Dexerto

The furious, hack ‘n’ slash action game from Gearbox has plenty of loot for you to forage for. It also has a large selection of enticing trophies for you to scoop up on the way too. Our list of Godfall trophies, on the PS5, offers details on each one.

Games these days are all about longevity and giving players value for their money. So it’s fitting that Godfall’s trophy list obeys this mantra perfectly. The title features a staggering 46 trophies for trophy-hungry gamers to feed on for some time.

The extensive list is populated by many accumulative trophies. Many long-term accomplishments that will require repeated kills of particular enemies or eviscerating the opposition in a variety of ways.

Here is the list of Godfall trophies for the PS5.

Godfall trophy list

Highlord of Aperion Earn all available Trophies for Godfall Solaris Defeat Solaris Zamora Defeat Zamora Lunara Defeat Lunara Grieves Sunsteel Defeat Grieves Sunsteel Gilden Knight Defeat Gilden Knight Macros Defeat Macros Slayer Defeat 2000 enemies Salt the Earth Defeat 200 Vargul Shatter the Bastions Defeat 200 Crimson Wind End the Deep Ones Defeat 200 Abyssian Pierce the Heavens Defeat 200 Nyak Punish the Traitors Defeat 200 Blacktide Master of Elements Inflict an Ailment 300 times Disciple of Alaz Ignite an enemy 100 times Frost Brand Chill an enemy 100 times Stormbringer Shock an enemy 100 times Child of the Earth Poison an enemy 100 times The Razor’s Edge Bleed an enemy 100 times Kosmera’s Embrace Curse an enemy 100 times Ultimate Warrior Activate Archon Fury 40 times Shield Captain Hit an enemy with Shield Throw 200 times Archon of War Perform 100 Takedowns Versatile Warrior Perform a Polarity Shockwave 100 times Dervish Activate Inner Focus 100 times Dragoon Perform a Polearm Weapon Technique 100 times Sword Saint Perform a Longsword Weapon Technique 100 times Berserker Perform a Greatsword Weapon Technique 100 times Earthshaker Perform a Warhammer Weapon Technique 100 times Defender Parry 100 attacks Deflector Parry 30 projectiles Soul Reaper Soulshatter an enemy 500 times S-Rank Duelist Hit 200 enemy Weakpoints Assassin Perform 40 Deathblows Egalitarian Defeat 75 Elite Enemies Hunter Defeat 40 Mid-Bosses Armor of the Gods Pick up 30 Valorplate Cores from Fallen Soldiers Scavenger Pick up 250 pieces of equipment Awakening Pick up a legendary piece of equipment Gold, Silver, and… Pick up 100,000 electrum Raider Open 50 chests Gatherer Collect from 50 Motherlodes Geared Up Pick up 5 legendary pieces of equipment Keymaker Earn 200 Keys in Tower of Trials Rise Up Reach trial 10 in the Ascended Tower of Trials Ascendant Reach trial 50 in the Ascended Tower of Trials

As you can see from the host of numbers, there are many enemies for you to slay. So make sure you’re tracking how much you’re using each type of weapon to reduce the potential grind.

The newest outing from Counterplay Games is due for release on November 12, only on PS5.