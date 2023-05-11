Capcom breaks company record by selling 41.7 million games in a fiscal year

Japanese gaming company Capcom has revealed that this past fiscal year led to a record-breaking number of units sold for the publisher, with over 41 million units sold across all their titles in just 12 months.

Capcom is arguably one of the most well-known and popular gaming publishers going today. For decades, the company has been producing beloved games in many fan-favorite series.

Some of their most popular franchises include Resident Evil, Street Fighter, Monster Hunter, and Devil May Cry, just to name a few. And while each year is often one of growth, these past 12 months have been recording-breaking for Capcom.

The Japanese publisher released their financial report for the fiscal year that ended March 31st, 2023, with the numbers equating to an impressive amount of sales.

Capcom Leon’s ready for business in Capcom’s RE4 remake.

The company revealed that it sold a record-breaking 41.7 million units over the course of the period. What’s more, this number means that sales increased dramatically from the previous fiscal year, which totaled 32.6 million.

Capcom achieves record-breaking units sold during the past fiscal year

Of the 41,7 million units sold, 12.4 million of those came from new titles. These include but are not limited to, Monster Hunter Rise: Sunbreak, and Resident Evil 4.

The remaining 29.3 million was made up of ‘catalog titles’, which Capcom stated as being comprised of games like Monster Hunter Rise, Resident Evil Village, Devil May Cry 5, and more.

With Street Fighter 6 set to release later in 2023 as well as other big Capcom titles, including a brand new IP called Exoprimal, there’s still plenty of steam left in the engine too. Given this, there is a chance that the company could even surpass this record-breaking number again next fiscal year.

However, time will tell if the Japanese developer is able to keep up their string of momentum.

