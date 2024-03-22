Dragon’s Dogma 2 is breaking records already after overtaking Resident Evil 4

Dragon’s Dogma 2 is already breaking records straight out of the gate, trumping Resident Evil 4 and RE Village to become Capcom’s most concurrently played single-player game ever.

Dragon’s Dogma 2 has only just dropped, but it’s already proving to be a blockbuster success for Capcom. The long-awaited sequel to the publisher’s 2012 cult classic beat the company’s concurrent user peak record for a single player game within 24-hours of its release.

According to a post on X/Twitter from Wario64, the game had reached a concurrent player count of 173k players in short order. Data from steamdb at the time of writing showed a total of 184,543 players. Evidently, even with the record shattered, that number is only set to rise.

These sort of numbers for a single-player title are a clear sign Capcom has a smash hit on its hands. Resident Evil 4 reached a concurrent user peak of 168,191. While Village reached a total of 106,631 peak concurrent users at its launch in comparison.

Although there’s been some discussion surrounding performance issues and the game’s framerate, players are already finding creative ways around them.

Overall, the reviews for Dragon’s Dogma 2 have been glowing. Our review gave it a solid five out of five stars, calling it “a game that has to be experienced to be truly understood.”

Fans of the original have praised the gameplay for living up to the difficulty of its predecessor. While new fans have enjoyed experiencing the emergent style of combat that’s unique to the series.