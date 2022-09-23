Blockbuster’s gaming championship is back but will Dr Disrespect defend his crown?

It’s a well-known ‘fact’ that Dr Disrespect is the two-time Blockbuster video games champion, having won back-to-back events in 1993-1994. But with the tournament now returning for another round three decades later, will the YouTube star look to defend his crown?

If you’re well-versed in Doc lore, you’re all too familiar with his Blockbuster history. Back in the 90s, long before his ascent as a content creator, Dr Disrespect allegedly ran away with multiple championship wins at major events hosted by the now-defunct movie rental company.

At least, that’s how his retelling of the story goes.

For years now the popular streamer has reflected on this high-point, so much so it’s become ingrained as one of his more recognizable nicknames: The two-time. His back-to-back tournament wins are now folklore in the streaming age.

Despite Blockbuster filing for bankruptcy in 2010, and just one franchised store still standing today, the company appears to be showing signs of life. 28 years removed from Doc’s last gaming championship win, it seems there’s now a chance for him to become the ‘three-time’ as the Blockbuster World Video Game Championship is making a return.

“In the mid-90s, at the height of the Sega / Nintendo rivalry Blockbuster held two competitions retro gamers fondly remember,” a blog post announcing the event’s return read. “The Blockbuster World Video Game Championship 3 will create new memories for a new generation.”

Set to feature as part of the Portland Retro Gaming Expo, a full-scale recreation of a Blockbuster store will serve as host to the third iteration of the event. This time around, players have to compete in two rounds of retro action.

Round one throws players into Saturn Bomberman while round two pivots to Downfall OG Plus. Those with the three highest scores at the end will be crowned the winners, with first place nabbing a $1,000 shopping spree at the expo.

Well aware of the event’s history, along with the supposed back-to-back champ, the official Blockbuster Twitter account has already reached out to Dr Disrespect. “Are you going to answer the call?” they asked on September 22.

For the time being, Doc is yet to acknowledge the challenge. But with a chance to defend his throne and claim a third title, it’s likely we’ll hear from him very soon.