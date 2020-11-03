 Bethesda reveals Starfield map details, plus big win for Xbox Series X/S
Published: 3/Nov/2020 15:42

by Andrew Highton
Starfield logo on a ship
Bethesda

Starfield

The next blockbuster RPG to come from Bethesda Game Studios finally has some new information. Starfield has been in development for some time now with no information to speak of, until now. Howard Todd – Director of Bethesda – recently did an interview where he revealed details about Bethesda’s plans, Starfield Map Details, and Xbox content.

Bethesda’s first intellectual property in over 25 years has had nothing concrete known about it until now. The only thing Bethesda fans had to go off was that the game was going to be made and released before The Elder Scrolls VI.

But thanks to an interview at the Develop:Brighton 2020 conference, some juicy details are now available to dissect, including if the game is a single-player or multiplayer experience, the size of the game, and much more.

Space in Starfield
Bethesda
Much mystery surrounds the game.

What is it?

Starfield is another RPG, similar to Bethesda’s successful Elder Scrolls and Fallout franchises. Only Starfield will be a complete Sci-fi adventure.

One of the big takeaways from Todd Howard’s interview is that it will be a completely single-player experience. There’s no mention if it will have any form of online crossover e.g. Fallout 76. But it seems like the game will be a more traditional solo experience.

How big is it?

From the sounds of it, Starfield is going to be a gargantuan game. Howard revealed that the game has between four and five times the number of developers working on it as they’ve had for previous games. This includes Skyrim and Fallout 4 – which are already large games as it is.

In a nutshell, Starfield’s area is expected to be bigger than Fallout 76’s map. Cities in Starfield are apparently going to be even bigger than ones from previous games too.

The game should also receive a nice technical upgrade too. Starfield will be operating on an updated version of the Creation Engine. This should alleviate some fears that it will look a bit outdated like some their most recent RPGs.

When is it coming out?

Howard was hesitant in giving any indication as to when we can expect to see anything from it, as Bethesda doesn’t want any major details, or footage, being shown-off until Starfield is a lot more concrete and closer to completion. This is expected, especially given the less-than-stellar reception Fallout 76 had to endure.

Xbox Game Pass

Whenever Starfield is released, it will be a day one launch title on Xbox Game Pass. This is to be expected given Microsft’s recent acquisition of Bethesda. If you didn’t know, Xbox did confirm a $7.5b deal for Bethesda. Although it’s not clear whether or not the game is going to be an exclusive title.

The only information that we can take with a degree of certainty is that Starfield will still come first. The Elder Scroll VI is still a big project of course, but Starfield is the priority.

Interview with Todd Howard

If you’d like to check out the full interview with Todd Howard, then you can watch it here.

Time stamp – 30:12

We’ll update you as we find out more information about Starfield.

CS:GO

How to watch BLAST Premier Fall 2020: stream, teams, schedule, results

Published: 31/Oct/2020 17:05 Updated: 3/Nov/2020 0:10

by Andrew Amos
Blast Premier Fall 2020 header
BLAST

Share

BLAST Premier G FUEL

The world’s best Counter-Strike is taking place in Europe right now. BLAST Premier Fall 2020 is set to kick off on October 26, featuring 12 top teams from around the world duking it out for $150,000 USD.

BLAST have condensed their Premier Fall series from two regions to one. North America has been left on the sidelines as the world’s best teams move over to Europe to compete.

That doesn’t mean the competition is going to be any less fierce though. 12 top squads from across the globe are converging on the region to duke it out over $150,000, as well as points towards the BLAST Premier Global Finals.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 streams

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 will be streamed live on the Blast Twitch and YouTube channels. The action is expected to kick off on October 26 at 8:30am PT / 11:30am ET / 3:30pm GMT. Most days will have the same start time.

For your convenience, we’ve embedded the stream below.

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 teams

12 top teams from across Europe and North America are taking part in BLAST Premier Fall 2020. Most notably is obviously the four-time Major winners Astralis, although the competition will be hot on their heels.

North American champions FURIA have flown across the Atlantic to make their presence known in Europe. The new-look Complexity and MIBR rosters will also be taking to the stage for the first time.

IEM New York winners FaZe Clan are in attendance too, as well as numerous other top 10 teams.

Group A Group B Group C
Natus Vincere Vitality Astralis
Ninjas in Pyjamas Complexity MIBR
Evil Geniuses BIG FURIA
OG FaZe Clan G2 Esports

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 brackets

Group A

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group B

BLAST Premier Fall 2020

Group C

BLAST Premier Fall 2020 schedule & scores

Monday, October 26

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Opening Round Na’Vi 2 – 0 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Opening Round Evil Geniuses 1 – 2 OG 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, October 27

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Upper Final Na’Vi 0 – 2 OG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Lower Round 1 NiP 2 – 0 Evil Geniuses 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Wednesday, October 28

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group A Losers Final Na’Vi 2 – 1 NiP 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group A Grand Final OG 2 – 1 Na’Vi 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Thursday, October 29

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Opening Round Vitality 2 – 1 Complexity 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Opening Round BIG 2 – 1 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Friday, October 30

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Winners Final Vitality 2-0 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Losers Round 1 Complexity 2-0 FaZe 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Saturday, October 31

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group B Losers Final Complexity 0 – 2 BIG 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group B Grand Final Vitality 2 – 1 BIG 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm

Monday, November 2

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Opening Round Astralis 2 – 1 MIBR 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Opening Round FURIA 0 – 2 G2 11:30am 2:30pm 6:30pm

Tuesday, November 3

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Winners Final Astralis vs G2 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Losers Round 1 MIBR vs FURIA 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm

Wednesday, November 4

Group Match PT ET GMT
Group C Losers Final TBD vs TBD 8:30am 11:30am 3:30pm
Group C Grand Final TBD vs TBD 12:30pm 3:30pm 7:30pm