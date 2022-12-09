Baldur’s Gate 3: Release window, trailer, early access & more

Based in Cumbria, England, Jessica is a Games Writer who joined Dexerto after stints at Game Rant and The Gamer. Her favorite games are Minecraft, Assassins Creed, Call of Duty, and Stardew Valley. You can contact Jessica at jessica.filby@dexerto.com

Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 now has a release window for its transference out of Early Access. Here’s everything you need to know about the upcoming Dungeons and Dragons game, Baldur’s Gate 3.

Baldur’s Gate 3 went into early access in the latter half of 2020 and has been a successful and popular game ever since. However, the nature of the game being in early access means the title is constantly changing.

Now, thanks to an announcement at the Game Awards 2022, Baldur’s Gate 3 is coming out of early access and will now be a fully-fledged release. Here’s everything you need to know about the game as well as its release window and what platforms you can enjoy the game on.

Contents

Baldur’s Gate 3 release window

Revealed during the 2022 Game Awards, Larian Studios revealed the full release date for Baldur’s Gate will be in August 2023.

There is no confirmed release date yet but we will be updating this article as soon as one is released, so be sure to check back soon.

Baldur’s Gate 3 trailer and opening cinematic

When Baldur’s Gate 3 entered Early Access Larian Studios released the opening cinematic, exploring the storyline, characters, and the style players will be receiving. You can watch it below.

The game’s transfer out of Early Access was shown during the Game Awards 2022 trailer. It depicts new characters as well as old ones, while also developing the storyline many are already enjoying. You can watch it below.

How to play Early Access

Baldur’s Gate 3 has been in early access now for the better part of two years, meaning it’s already close to a fully-fledged title. Therefore, if you want to play the game before its full launch in August 2023, you can enjoy the Early Access.

To do so, head over to the game’s Steam page, purchase Baldur’s Gate 3 and you’ll be able to play!

Baldur’s Gate 3 Collectors edition

Along with a final release window, The Game Awards 2022 also revealed a Collectors edition.

It consists of the base game along with a plethora of collectible items like a large Metal D20, keyrings, maps, art books, and a Mindflayer vs Drow battle diorama. There are only 25,000 units for sale worldwide so you’ll need to be quick.

Baldur’s Gate 3 platforms

Currently, Baldur’s Gate is only available for both PC and Mac. There is no word regarding the game’s availability on console but we will be updating this article when any new information is released, so be sure to check back soon.

That’s all we know about Baldur’s Gate 3. While waiting for it to release, take a look at some of the other upcoming titles:

