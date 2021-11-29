 Best Roblox music codes (November 2021) - How to redeem song IDs - Dexerto
Best Roblox music codes (November 2021) – How to redeem song IDs

Published: 29/Nov/2021 13:41

by Sam Smith
Roblox music codes
Roblox

Roblox features lots of music that can be played in-game, here’s an updated list of Roblox music codes to use in 2021.

Roblox music codes allow for certain music tracks to be played during gameplay. There are loads to choose from, and the devs update the list every few months with more tracks. However, to play a specific track in Roblox, you’ll need the correct music code.

These music codes will allow you to skip right to the song you want in Roblox. Here’s a list of updated songs and how to input the codes in the game.

roblox bans handholding
Roblox Corporation
Roblox is a hugely popular and creative multiplayer experience.

How to redeem song IDs in Roblox

There are multiple ways to use music codes in Roblox, the most popular method involves using the boombox and playing a song that way. To do so, equip the boombox item, bring up the text box and enter one of the below codes.

In some Roblox worlds, however, you’ll only be able to play music through the radio. This is also only available through as part of a paid Game Pass and fully dependant on the world you wish to play in. This also means the Game Pass prices vary, as each is determined by that world’s creator.

Once you get access to the radio, simply enter the codes in the text box. This works a lot like the boombox, just access to the radio works differently, depending on the game world you’re in. However, once you enter the code, it will play the desired track.

Boombox roblox
Roblox
The Boombox in Roblox.

Best Roblox music codes for 2021

The Roblox music codes are listed below:

Artist–Song Code
Tones and I – Bad Child 5315279926
Everybody Loves An Outlaw – I See Red 5808184278
Frank Ocean – Chanel 1725273277
Kali Uchis – Telepatia 6403599974
Nya! Arigato 6441347468
BTS – Fake Love 1894066752
Dua Lipa – Levitating 6606223785
Illijah – On My Way 249672730
Chikatto Chika Chika 5937000690
Casi – No Limit 748726200
Kim Dracula (Lady Gaga) – Paparazzi 6177409271
Doja Cat – Say So 521116871
Tesher – Jalebi Baby 6463211475
Capone – Oh No 5253604010
Clairo – Sofia 5760198930
2Pac – Life Goes On 186317099
Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed 5595658625
Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It 5145539495
Baby Bash ft. Frankie J – Suga Suga 225150067
Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me 6159978466
Studio Killers – Jenny 63735955004
Laffy Taffy 5478866871
Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes 1321038120
Billie Eilish – My Future 5622020090

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

