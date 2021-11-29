Best Roblox music codes (November 2021) – How to redeem song IDs

Roblox features lots of music that can be played in-game, here’s an updated list of Roblox music codes to use in 2021.

Roblox music codes allow for certain music tracks to be played during gameplay. There are loads to choose from, and the devs update the list every few months with more tracks. However, to play a specific track in Roblox, you’ll need the correct music code.

These music codes will allow you to skip right to the song you want in Roblox. Here’s a list of updated songs and how to input the codes in the game.

Advertisement

Contents

How to redeem song IDs in Roblox

There are multiple ways to use music codes in Roblox, the most popular method involves using the boombox and playing a song that way. To do so, equip the boombox item, bring up the text box and enter one of the below codes.

In some Roblox worlds, however, you’ll only be able to play music through the radio. This is also only available through as part of a paid Game Pass and fully dependant on the world you wish to play in. This also means the Game Pass prices vary, as each is determined by that world’s creator.

Advertisement

Read More: Roblox promo codes

Once you get access to the radio, simply enter the codes in the text box. This works a lot like the boombox, just access to the radio works differently, depending on the game world you’re in. However, once you enter the code, it will play the desired track.

Best Roblox music codes for 2021

The Roblox music codes are listed below:

Artist–Song Code Tones and I – Bad Child 5315279926 Everybody Loves An Outlaw – I See Red 5808184278 Frank Ocean – Chanel 1725273277 Kali Uchis – Telepatia 6403599974 Nya! Arigato 6441347468 BTS – Fake Love 1894066752 Dua Lipa – Levitating 6606223785 Illijah – On My Way 249672730 Chikatto Chika Chika 5937000690 Casi – No Limit 748726200 Kim Dracula (Lady Gaga) – Paparazzi 6177409271 Doja Cat – Say So 521116871 Tesher – Jalebi Baby 6463211475 Capone – Oh No 5253604010 Clairo – Sofia 5760198930 2Pac – Life Goes On 186317099 Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed 5595658625 Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It 5145539495 Baby Bash ft. Frankie J – Suga Suga 225150067 Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me 6159978466 Studio Killers – Jenny 63735955004 Laffy Taffy 5478866871 Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes 1321038120 Billie Eilish – My Future 5622020090

For more Roblox tips, tricks, and more promo codes, make sure to check out our guides:

The best scary Roblox games | Roblox promo codes | How to drop items | Genshin Impact codes | AFK Arena codes | Pokemon Go codes | Dead By Daylight codes | Anime Fighters Simulator codes | Bee Swam codes | Pet Simulator X codes | Warframe codes