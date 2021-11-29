Best Roblox music codes (November 2021) – How to redeem song IDs

Roblox features lots of music that can be played in-game, here’s an updated list of Roblox music codes to use in 2021.
Roblox music codes allow for certain music tracks to be played during gameplay. There are loads to choose from, and the devs update the list every few months with more tracks. However, to play a specific track in Roblox, you’ll need the correct music code.
These music codes will allow you to skip right to the song you want in Roblox. Here’s a list of updated songs and how to input the codes in the game.
How to redeem song IDs in Roblox
There are multiple ways to use music codes in Roblox, the most popular method involves using the boombox and playing a song that way. To do so, equip the boombox item, bring up the text box and enter one of the below codes.
In some Roblox worlds, however, you’ll only be able to play music through the radio. This is also only available through as part of a paid Game Pass and fully dependant on the world you wish to play in. This also means the Game Pass prices vary, as each is determined by that world’s creator.
Once you get access to the radio, simply enter the codes in the text box. This works a lot like the boombox, just access to the radio works differently, depending on the game world you’re in. However, once you enter the code, it will play the desired track.
Best Roblox music codes for 2021
The Roblox music codes are listed below:
|Artist–Song
|Code
|Tones and I – Bad Child
|5315279926
|Everybody Loves An Outlaw – I See Red
|5808184278
|Frank Ocean – Chanel
|1725273277
|Kali Uchis – Telepatia
|6403599974
|Nya! Arigato
|6441347468
|BTS – Fake Love
|1894066752
|Dua Lipa – Levitating
|6606223785
|Illijah – On My Way
|249672730
|Chikatto Chika Chika
|5937000690
|Casi – No Limit
|748726200
|Kim Dracula (Lady Gaga) – Paparazzi
|6177409271
|Doja Cat – Say So
|521116871
|Tesher – Jalebi Baby
|6463211475
|Capone – Oh No
|5253604010
|Clairo – Sofia
|5760198930
|2Pac – Life Goes On
|186317099
|Royal & the Serpent – Overwhelmed
|5595658625
|Tina Turner – What’s Love Got to Do with It
|5145539495
|Baby Bash ft. Frankie J – Suga Suga
|225150067
|Taylor Swift – You Belong With Me
|6159978466
|Studio Killers – Jenny
|63735955004
|Laffy Taffy
|5478866871
|Billie Eilish – Ocean Eyes
|1321038120
|Billie Eilish – My Future
|5622020090
