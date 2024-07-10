Gaming

Best 100 players in College Football 25: Player ratings

Chris Studley
Travis Hunter in College Football 25EA Sports

On July 10, 2024, EA Sports unveiled the best players in College Football (CFB) 25, a list that includes the likes of Travis Hunter, Qwinn Ewers, and Jalen Milroe, among others.

College Football 25 will be released worldwide on July 19, 2024, culminating in three years of anticipation since plans for the game were released in 2021. And, things will look very different compared to past installments.

Thanks to the introduction of NIL agreements, College Football 25 will include the real players, their names, and likenesses. This also means that EA was tasked with giving each player added to the game an overall rating that befits their talent level.

So, here’s a look at the best 100 players in College Football 25, plus top athletes sorted by position.

The best players in College Football 25

Here’s a look at the top 100 players in College Football 25, sorted by overall:

RankPlayerTeamOverall
1Will JohnsonMichigan96
2Will CampbellLSU96
3Ollie Gordon IIOklahoma State96
4James Pearce Jr.Tennessee95
5Caleb DownsOhio State95
6Travis HunterColorado95
7Malaki StarksGeorgia95
8Mason GrahamMichigan95
9Quinshon JudkinsOhio State95
10Tate RatledgeGeorgia95
11Luther Burden IIIMissouri94
12Benjamin MorrisonNotre Dame94
13Kelvin Banks Jr.Texas94
14Tetairoa McMillanArizona94
15Barrett CarterClemson94
16Jay HigginsIowa94
17Shedeur SandersColorado93
18Carson BeckGeorgia93
19Emeka EgbukaOhio State93
20Mykel WilliamsGeorgia93
21Deone WalkerKentucky93
22Omarion HamptonNorth Carolina93
23Treveyon HendersonOhio State93
24Aireontae ErseryMinnesota93
25Jaydn OttCalifornia93
26Walter NolenOle Miss93
27Quinn EwersTexas92
28Xavier WattsNotre Dame92
29Jack SawyerOhio State92
30Dillon GabrielOregon92
31Harold Perkins Jr.LSU92
32Parker BrailsfordAlabama92
33Colston LovelandMichigan92
34Tacario DavisArizona92
35Malachi MooreAlabama92
36Tahj BrooksTexas Tech92
37Clay WebbJax State92
38Sebastian CastroIowa92
39Jonas SankerVirginia92
40Quincy RileyLouisville92
41Jonah MonheimUSC92
42Devin NealKansas92
43Tyler BookerAlabama91
44Ashton JeantyBoise State91
45Tory HortonColorado State91
46Donovan JacksonOhio State91
47Abdul CarterPenn State91
48Dylan FairchildGeorgia91
49Donovan EdwardsMichigan91
50Jason HendersonOld Dominion91
51Denzel BurkeOhio State91
52Danny StutsmanOklahoma91
53Luke KandraCincinnati91
54Tyleik WilliamsOhio State91
55Kenneth GrantMichigan91
56Kaimon RuckerNorth Carolina91
57Kevin Winston Jr.Penn State91
58Landon JacksonArkansas91
59Tez JohnsonOregon91
60Jaeden RobertsAlabama91
61Maxwell HairstonKentucky91
62Ricardo HallmanWisconsin91
63Logan ParrSMU91
64Nicholas SingletonPenn State91
65Jabbar MuhammadOregon91
66Dorian StrongVirginia Tech91
67Damien MartinezMiami (FL)91
68RJ HarveyUCF91
69Oronde Gadsden IIISyracuse91
70Dontay CorleoneCincinnati90
71Jalen MilroeAlabama90
72Ashton GillotteLouisville90
73Jaxson DartOle Miss90
74Mitchell EvansNotre Dame90
75Cobee BryantKansas90
76Deontae LawsonAlabama90
77Howard Cross IIINotre Dame90
78Rueben Bain Jr.Miami (FL)90
79Jalon DanielsKansas90
80Nick MartinOklahoma State90
81Tre HarrisOle Miss90
82Wyatt MilumWest Virginia90
83Dillon ThienemanPurdue90
84Hunter WohlerWisconsin90
85Evan StewartOregon90
86Nick JacksonIowa90
87Patrick PaytonFlorida State90
88Nic ScourtonTexas A&M90
89Jonah SavaiinaeaArizona90
90Kaidon SalterLiberty90
91Peter WoodsClemson90
92Emery Jones Jr.LSU90
93Xavier RestrepoMiami (FL)90
94Billy Bowman Jr.Oklahoma90
95Josh Conerly Jr.Oregon90
96Kyle MonangaiRutgers90
97Xavier NwankpaIowa90
98Mason TaylorLSU90
99Oscar DelpGeorgia90
100Quinton CooleyLiberty90

The defending champion Michigan Wolverines placed five players in the top 100. Will Johnson, a shutdown corner who nabbed seven picks over his first two seasons, is the highest-rated player in the game. Johnson is joined by defensive lineman Mason Graham and College Football 25 cover athlete Donovan Edwards.

Five of the top 100 players in the top 100 also come from the Oregon Ducks, including Dillon Gabriel and Evan Stewart. Gabriel, who’s coming over from Oklahoma, threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns last season for the Sooners.

Then, there’s the dynamic duo from Colorado. Travis Hunter is rated as the sixth-best player in the game at 95 OVR. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is at #17.

Clemson players in College Football 25EA Sports

Best quarterbacks

Let’s take a look at rankings by position in CFB 25, starting with the best quarterbacks:

  1. Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) – 93 OVR
  2. Carson Beck (Georgia) – 93 OVR
  3. Quinn Ewers (Texas) – 92 OVR
  4. Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) – 92 OVR
  5. Jalen Milroe (Alabama) – 90 OVR

Best running backs

  1. Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State) – 96 OVR
  2. Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State) – 95 OVR
  3. Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) – 93 OVR
  4. Treveyon Henderson (Ohio State) – 93 OVR
  5. Jadyn Ott (California) – 93 OVR)

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon was sensational for OK State last fall. Gordon led the nation in rushing yards (1,732) and finished second in rushing touchdowns (21) behind Blake Corum.

The top five also include Ohio State running backs Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson, as well as Omarion Hampton from the Tar Heels.

Michigan College Football 25EA Sports

Best wide receivers

Now, the best wide receivers in CFB 25:

  1. Travis Hunter (Colorado) – 95 OVR
  2. Luther Burden III (Missouri) – 94 OVR
  3. Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona) – 94 OVR
  4. Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) – 93 OVR
  5. Tony Horton (Colorado State) – 91 OVR

Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burden were in the top ten in the nation last year in receiving yards. Those two are rated in the top three, with star wide receiver Travis Hunter taking the top spot.

Best offensive linemen

Here’s a look at the best offensive linemen in College Football 25:

  1. Will Campbell (LSU) – 96 OVR
  2. Tate Ratledge (Georgia) – 95 OVR
  3. Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) – 94 OVR
  4. Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota) – 93 OVR
  5. Parker Brailsford (Alabama) – 92 OVR

Left tackles are the lifeblood of any offense. Three of them make this list, including Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks Jr., and Aireontae Ersery.

Best defensive linemen

These are the top five defensive linemen in CFB 25:

  1. James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee) – 95 OVR
  2. Mason Graham (Michigan) – 95 OVR
  3. Deone Walker (Kentucky) – 93 OVR
  4. Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) – 93 OVR
  5. Jack Sawyer (Ohio State) – 92 OVR

Three defensive ends are represented here: James Pearce Jr., Deone Walker, and Jack Sawyer. Mason Graham, an All-American in 2023, is the best interior lineman in College Football 25.

Best linebackers

Now, a look at the best linebackers in College Football 25:

  1. Barrett Carter (Clemson) – 94 OVR
  2. Jay Higgins (Iowa) – 94 OVR
  3. Mykel Williams (Georgia) – 93 OVR
  4. Harold Perkins Jr. (LSU) – 92 OVR
  5. Jason Henderson (Old Dominion) – 91 OVR

Jason Henderson finished fourth in the nation last fall in total tackles for losses (19.5) and second in total tackles (170). He’ll join the list of top five linebackers, headlined by Jay Higgins and Barrett Carter. Higgins was the NCAA leader in total tackles (171).

Best cornerbacks

Here are the best cornerbacks in CFB 25:

  1. Will Johnson (Michigan) – 96 OVR
  2. Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame) – 94 OVR
  3. Tacario Davis (Arizona) – 92 OVR
  4. Quincy Riley (Louisville) – 92 OVR
  5. Denzel Burke (Ohio State) – 91 OVR

Will Johnson, the highest-rated player in the game, is also the best cornerback. Johnson is joined by Quiny Riley, Tacario Davis, and Benjamin Morrison.

Notre Dame football in College Football 25EA Sports

Best safeties

Lastly, a look at the best safeties in College Football 25:

  1. Caleb Downs (Ohio State) – 95 OVR
  2. Malaki Starks (Georgia) – 95 OVR
  3. Xavier Watts (Notre Dame) – 92 OVR
  4. Malachi Moore (Alabama) – 92 OVR
  5. Sebastian Castro (Iowa) – 92 OVR

The top five is a loaded one, as Alabam star Malachi Moore and Caleb Downs are among the headliners.

Be sure to check out the pre-order bonuses for College Football 25, plus what features will be included.

Subscribe to our newsletter for the latest updates on Esports, Gaming and more.