Best 100 players in College Football 25: Player ratings

Best 100 players in College Football 25: Player ratingsEA Sports
On July 10, 2024, EA Sports unveiled the best players in College Football (CFB) 25, a list that includes the likes of Travis Hunter, Qwinn Ewers, and Jalen Milroe, among others.
College Football 25 will be released worldwide on July 19, 2024, culminating in three years of anticipation since plans for the game were released in 2021. And, things will look very different compared to past installments.
Thanks to the introduction of NIL agreements, College Football 25 will include the real players, their names, and likenesses. This also means that EA was tasked with giving each player added to the game an overall rating that befits their talent level.
So, here’s a look at the best 100 players in College Football 25, plus top athletes sorted by position.
The best players in College Football 25
Here’s a look at the top 100 players in College Football 25, sorted by overall:
|Rank
|Player
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Will Johnson
|Michigan
|96
|2
|Will Campbell
|LSU
|96
|3
|Ollie Gordon II
|Oklahoma State
|96
|4
|James Pearce Jr.
|Tennessee
|95
|5
|Caleb Downs
|Ohio State
|95
|6
|Travis Hunter
|Colorado
|95
|7
|Malaki Starks
|Georgia
|95
|8
|Mason Graham
|Michigan
|95
|9
|Quinshon Judkins
|Ohio State
|95
|10
|Tate Ratledge
|Georgia
|95
|11
|Luther Burden III
|Missouri
|94
|12
|Benjamin Morrison
|Notre Dame
|94
|13
|Kelvin Banks Jr.
|Texas
|94
|14
|Tetairoa McMillan
|Arizona
|94
|15
|Barrett Carter
|Clemson
|94
|16
|Jay Higgins
|Iowa
|94
|17
|Shedeur Sanders
|Colorado
|93
|18
|Carson Beck
|Georgia
|93
|19
|Emeka Egbuka
|Ohio State
|93
|20
|Mykel Williams
|Georgia
|93
|21
|Deone Walker
|Kentucky
|93
|22
|Omarion Hampton
|North Carolina
|93
|23
|Treveyon Henderson
|Ohio State
|93
|24
|Aireontae Ersery
|Minnesota
|93
|25
|Jaydn Ott
|California
|93
|26
|Walter Nolen
|Ole Miss
|93
|27
|Quinn Ewers
|Texas
|92
|28
|Xavier Watts
|Notre Dame
|92
|29
|Jack Sawyer
|Ohio State
|92
|30
|Dillon Gabriel
|Oregon
|92
|31
|Harold Perkins Jr.
|LSU
|92
|32
|Parker Brailsford
|Alabama
|92
|33
|Colston Loveland
|Michigan
|92
|34
|Tacario Davis
|Arizona
|92
|35
|Malachi Moore
|Alabama
|92
|36
|Tahj Brooks
|Texas Tech
|92
|37
|Clay Webb
|Jax State
|92
|38
|Sebastian Castro
|Iowa
|92
|39
|Jonas Sanker
|Virginia
|92
|40
|Quincy Riley
|Louisville
|92
|41
|Jonah Monheim
|USC
|92
|42
|Devin Neal
|Kansas
|92
|43
|Tyler Booker
|Alabama
|91
|44
|Ashton Jeanty
|Boise State
|91
|45
|Tory Horton
|Colorado State
|91
|46
|Donovan Jackson
|Ohio State
|91
|47
|Abdul Carter
|Penn State
|91
|48
|Dylan Fairchild
|Georgia
|91
|49
|Donovan Edwards
|Michigan
|91
|50
|Jason Henderson
|Old Dominion
|91
|51
|Denzel Burke
|Ohio State
|91
|52
|Danny Stutsman
|Oklahoma
|91
|53
|Luke Kandra
|Cincinnati
|91
|54
|Tyleik Williams
|Ohio State
|91
|55
|Kenneth Grant
|Michigan
|91
|56
|Kaimon Rucker
|North Carolina
|91
|57
|Kevin Winston Jr.
|Penn State
|91
|58
|Landon Jackson
|Arkansas
|91
|59
|Tez Johnson
|Oregon
|91
|60
|Jaeden Roberts
|Alabama
|91
|61
|Maxwell Hairston
|Kentucky
|91
|62
|Ricardo Hallman
|Wisconsin
|91
|63
|Logan Parr
|SMU
|91
|64
|Nicholas Singleton
|Penn State
|91
|65
|Jabbar Muhammad
|Oregon
|91
|66
|Dorian Strong
|Virginia Tech
|91
|67
|Damien Martinez
|Miami (FL)
|91
|68
|RJ Harvey
|UCF
|91
|69
|Oronde Gadsden III
|Syracuse
|91
|70
|Dontay Corleone
|Cincinnati
|90
|71
|Jalen Milroe
|Alabama
|90
|72
|Ashton Gillotte
|Louisville
|90
|73
|Jaxson Dart
|Ole Miss
|90
|74
|Mitchell Evans
|Notre Dame
|90
|75
|Cobee Bryant
|Kansas
|90
|76
|Deontae Lawson
|Alabama
|90
|77
|Howard Cross III
|Notre Dame
|90
|78
|Rueben Bain Jr.
|Miami (FL)
|90
|79
|Jalon Daniels
|Kansas
|90
|80
|Nick Martin
|Oklahoma State
|90
|81
|Tre Harris
|Ole Miss
|90
|82
|Wyatt Milum
|West Virginia
|90
|83
|Dillon Thieneman
|Purdue
|90
|84
|Hunter Wohler
|Wisconsin
|90
|85
|Evan Stewart
|Oregon
|90
|86
|Nick Jackson
|Iowa
|90
|87
|Patrick Payton
|Florida State
|90
|88
|Nic Scourton
|Texas A&M
|90
|89
|Jonah Savaiinaea
|Arizona
|90
|90
|Kaidon Salter
|Liberty
|90
|91
|Peter Woods
|Clemson
|90
|92
|Emery Jones Jr.
|LSU
|90
|93
|Xavier Restrepo
|Miami (FL)
|90
|94
|Billy Bowman Jr.
|Oklahoma
|90
|95
|Josh Conerly Jr.
|Oregon
|90
|96
|Kyle Monangai
|Rutgers
|90
|97
|Xavier Nwankpa
|Iowa
|90
|98
|Mason Taylor
|LSU
|90
|99
|Oscar Delp
|Georgia
|90
|100
|Quinton Cooley
|Liberty
|90
The defending champion Michigan Wolverines placed five players in the top 100. Will Johnson, a shutdown corner who nabbed seven picks over his first two seasons, is the highest-rated player in the game. Johnson is joined by defensive lineman Mason Graham and College Football 25 cover athlete Donovan Edwards.
Five of the top 100 players in the top 100 also come from the Oregon Ducks, including Dillon Gabriel and Evan Stewart. Gabriel, who’s coming over from Oklahoma, threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns last season for the Sooners.
Then, there’s the dynamic duo from Colorado. Travis Hunter is rated as the sixth-best player in the game at 95 OVR. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is at #17.
Best quarterbacks
Let’s take a look at rankings by position in CFB 25, starting with the best quarterbacks:
- Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) – 93 OVR
- Carson Beck (Georgia) – 93 OVR
- Quinn Ewers (Texas) – 92 OVR
- Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) – 92 OVR
- Jalen Milroe (Alabama) – 90 OVR
Best running backs
- Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State) – 96 OVR
- Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State) – 95 OVR
- Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) – 93 OVR
- Treveyon Henderson (Ohio State) – 93 OVR
- Jadyn Ott (California) – 93 OVR)
Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon was sensational for OK State last fall. Gordon led the nation in rushing yards (1,732) and finished second in rushing touchdowns (21) behind Blake Corum.
The top five also include Ohio State running backs Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson, as well as Omarion Hampton from the Tar Heels.
Best wide receivers
Now, the best wide receivers in CFB 25:
- Travis Hunter (Colorado) – 95 OVR
- Luther Burden III (Missouri) – 94 OVR
- Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona) – 94 OVR
- Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) – 93 OVR
- Tony Horton (Colorado State) – 91 OVR
Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burden were in the top ten in the nation last year in receiving yards. Those two are rated in the top three, with star wide receiver Travis Hunter taking the top spot.
Best offensive linemen
Here’s a look at the best offensive linemen in College Football 25:
- Will Campbell (LSU) – 96 OVR
- Tate Ratledge (Georgia) – 95 OVR
- Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) – 94 OVR
- Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota) – 93 OVR
- Parker Brailsford (Alabama) – 92 OVR
Left tackles are the lifeblood of any offense. Three of them make this list, including Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks Jr., and Aireontae Ersery.
Best defensive linemen
These are the top five defensive linemen in CFB 25:
- James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee) – 95 OVR
- Mason Graham (Michigan) – 95 OVR
- Deone Walker (Kentucky) – 93 OVR
- Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) – 93 OVR
- Jack Sawyer (Ohio State) – 92 OVR
Three defensive ends are represented here: James Pearce Jr., Deone Walker, and Jack Sawyer. Mason Graham, an All-American in 2023, is the best interior lineman in College Football 25.
Best linebackers
Now, a look at the best linebackers in College Football 25:
- Barrett Carter (Clemson) – 94 OVR
- Jay Higgins (Iowa) – 94 OVR
- Mykel Williams (Georgia) – 93 OVR
- Harold Perkins Jr. (LSU) – 92 OVR
- Jason Henderson (Old Dominion) – 91 OVR
Jason Henderson finished fourth in the nation last fall in total tackles for losses (19.5) and second in total tackles (170). He’ll join the list of top five linebackers, headlined by Jay Higgins and Barrett Carter. Higgins was the NCAA leader in total tackles (171).
Best cornerbacks
Here are the best cornerbacks in CFB 25:
- Will Johnson (Michigan) – 96 OVR
- Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame) – 94 OVR
- Tacario Davis (Arizona) – 92 OVR
- Quincy Riley (Louisville) – 92 OVR
- Denzel Burke (Ohio State) – 91 OVR
Will Johnson, the highest-rated player in the game, is also the best cornerback. Johnson is joined by Quiny Riley, Tacario Davis, and Benjamin Morrison.
Best safeties
Lastly, a look at the best safeties in College Football 25:
- Caleb Downs (Ohio State) – 95 OVR
- Malaki Starks (Georgia) – 95 OVR
- Xavier Watts (Notre Dame) – 92 OVR
- Malachi Moore (Alabama) – 92 OVR
- Sebastian Castro (Iowa) – 92 OVR
The top five is a loaded one, as Alabam star Malachi Moore and Caleb Downs are among the headliners.
