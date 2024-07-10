Best 100 players in College Football 25: Player ratings

On July 10, 2024, EA Sports unveiled the best players in College Football (CFB) 25, a list that includes the likes of Travis Hunter, Qwinn Ewers, and Jalen Milroe, among others.

College Football 25 will be released worldwide on July 19, 2024, culminating in three years of anticipation since plans for the game were released in 2021. And, things will look very different compared to past installments.

Thanks to the introduction of NIL agreements, College Football 25 will include the real players, their names, and likenesses. This also means that EA was tasked with giving each player added to the game an overall rating that befits their talent level.

So, here’s a look at the best 100 players in College Football 25, plus top athletes sorted by position.

Here’s a look at the top 100 players in College Football 25, sorted by overall:

Rank Player Team Overall 1 Will Johnson Michigan 96 2 Will Campbell LSU 96 3 Ollie Gordon II Oklahoma State 96 4 James Pearce Jr. Tennessee 95 5 Caleb Downs Ohio State 95 6 Travis Hunter Colorado 95 7 Malaki Starks Georgia 95 8 Mason Graham Michigan 95 9 Quinshon Judkins Ohio State 95 10 Tate Ratledge Georgia 95 11 Luther Burden III Missouri 94 12 Benjamin Morrison Notre Dame 94 13 Kelvin Banks Jr. Texas 94 14 Tetairoa McMillan Arizona 94 15 Barrett Carter Clemson 94 16 Jay Higgins Iowa 94 17 Shedeur Sanders Colorado 93 18 Carson Beck Georgia 93 19 Emeka Egbuka Ohio State 93 20 Mykel Williams Georgia 93 21 Deone Walker Kentucky 93 22 Omarion Hampton North Carolina 93 23 Treveyon Henderson Ohio State 93 24 Aireontae Ersery Minnesota 93 25 Jaydn Ott California 93 26 Walter Nolen Ole Miss 93 27 Quinn Ewers Texas 92 28 Xavier Watts Notre Dame 92 29 Jack Sawyer Ohio State 92 30 Dillon Gabriel Oregon 92 31 Harold Perkins Jr. LSU 92 32 Parker Brailsford Alabama 92 33 Colston Loveland Michigan 92 34 Tacario Davis Arizona 92 35 Malachi Moore Alabama 92 36 Tahj Brooks Texas Tech 92 37 Clay Webb Jax State 92 38 Sebastian Castro Iowa 92 39 Jonas Sanker Virginia 92 40 Quincy Riley Louisville 92 41 Jonah Monheim USC 92 42 Devin Neal Kansas 92 43 Tyler Booker Alabama 91 44 Ashton Jeanty Boise State 91 45 Tory Horton Colorado State 91 46 Donovan Jackson Ohio State 91 47 Abdul Carter Penn State 91 48 Dylan Fairchild Georgia 91 49 Donovan Edwards Michigan 91 50 Jason Henderson Old Dominion 91 51 Denzel Burke Ohio State 91 52 Danny Stutsman Oklahoma 91 53 Luke Kandra Cincinnati 91 54 Tyleik Williams Ohio State 91 55 Kenneth Grant Michigan 91 56 Kaimon Rucker North Carolina 91 57 Kevin Winston Jr. Penn State 91 58 Landon Jackson Arkansas 91 59 Tez Johnson Oregon 91 60 Jaeden Roberts Alabama 91 61 Maxwell Hairston Kentucky 91 62 Ricardo Hallman Wisconsin 91 63 Logan Parr SMU 91 64 Nicholas Singleton Penn State 91 65 Jabbar Muhammad Oregon 91 66 Dorian Strong Virginia Tech 91 67 Damien Martinez Miami (FL) 91 68 RJ Harvey UCF 91 69 Oronde Gadsden III Syracuse 91 70 Dontay Corleone Cincinnati 90 71 Jalen Milroe Alabama 90 72 Ashton Gillotte Louisville 90 73 Jaxson Dart Ole Miss 90 74 Mitchell Evans Notre Dame 90 75 Cobee Bryant Kansas 90 76 Deontae Lawson Alabama 90 77 Howard Cross III Notre Dame 90 78 Rueben Bain Jr. Miami (FL) 90 79 Jalon Daniels Kansas 90 80 Nick Martin Oklahoma State 90 81 Tre Harris Ole Miss 90 82 Wyatt Milum West Virginia 90 83 Dillon Thieneman Purdue 90 84 Hunter Wohler Wisconsin 90 85 Evan Stewart Oregon 90 86 Nick Jackson Iowa 90 87 Patrick Payton Florida State 90 88 Nic Scourton Texas A&M 90 89 Jonah Savaiinaea Arizona 90 90 Kaidon Salter Liberty 90 91 Peter Woods Clemson 90 92 Emery Jones Jr. LSU 90 93 Xavier Restrepo Miami (FL) 90 94 Billy Bowman Jr. Oklahoma 90 95 Josh Conerly Jr. Oregon 90 96 Kyle Monangai Rutgers 90 97 Xavier Nwankpa Iowa 90 98 Mason Taylor LSU 90 99 Oscar Delp Georgia 90 100 Quinton Cooley Liberty 90

The defending champion Michigan Wolverines placed five players in the top 100. Will Johnson, a shutdown corner who nabbed seven picks over his first two seasons, is the highest-rated player in the game. Johnson is joined by defensive lineman Mason Graham and College Football 25 cover athlete Donovan Edwards.

Five of the top 100 players in the top 100 also come from the Oregon Ducks, including Dillon Gabriel and Evan Stewart. Gabriel, who’s coming over from Oklahoma, threw for 3,660 yards and 30 touchdowns last season for the Sooners.

Then, there’s the dynamic duo from Colorado. Travis Hunter is rated as the sixth-best player in the game at 95 OVR. Quarterback Shedeur Sanders is at #17.

EA Sports

Best quarterbacks

Let’s take a look at rankings by position in CFB 25, starting with the best quarterbacks:

Shedeur Sanders (Colorado) – 93 OVR Carson Beck (Georgia) – 93 OVR Quinn Ewers (Texas) – 92 OVR Dillon Gabriel (Oregon) – 92 OVR Jalen Milroe (Alabama) – 90 OVR

Best running backs

Ollie Gordon II (Oklahoma State) – 96 OVR Quinshon Judkins (Ohio State) – 95 OVR Omarion Hampton (North Carolina) – 93 OVR Treveyon Henderson (Ohio State) – 93 OVR Jadyn Ott (California) – 93 OVR)

Oklahoma State running back Ollie Gordon was sensational for OK State last fall. Gordon led the nation in rushing yards (1,732) and finished second in rushing touchdowns (21) behind Blake Corum.

The top five also include Ohio State running backs Quinshon Judkins and Treveyon Henderson, as well as Omarion Hampton from the Tar Heels.

EA Sports

Best wide receivers

Now, the best wide receivers in CFB 25:

Travis Hunter (Colorado) – 95 OVR Luther Burden III (Missouri) – 94 OVR Tetairoa McMillan (Arizona) – 94 OVR Emeka Egbuka (Ohio State) – 93 OVR Tony Horton (Colorado State) – 91 OVR

Tetairoa McMillan and Luther Burden were in the top ten in the nation last year in receiving yards. Those two are rated in the top three, with star wide receiver Travis Hunter taking the top spot.

Best offensive linemen

Here’s a look at the best offensive linemen in College Football 25:

Will Campbell (LSU) – 96 OVR Tate Ratledge (Georgia) – 95 OVR Kelvin Banks Jr. (Texas) – 94 OVR Aireontae Ersery (Minnesota) – 93 OVR Parker Brailsford (Alabama) – 92 OVR

Left tackles are the lifeblood of any offense. Three of them make this list, including Will Campbell, Kelvin Banks Jr., and Aireontae Ersery.

Best defensive linemen

These are the top five defensive linemen in CFB 25:

James Pearce Jr. (Tennessee) – 95 OVR Mason Graham (Michigan) – 95 OVR Deone Walker (Kentucky) – 93 OVR Walter Nolen (Ole Miss) – 93 OVR Jack Sawyer (Ohio State) – 92 OVR

Three defensive ends are represented here: James Pearce Jr., Deone Walker, and Jack Sawyer. Mason Graham, an All-American in 2023, is the best interior lineman in College Football 25.

Best linebackers

Now, a look at the best linebackers in College Football 25:

Barrett Carter (Clemson) – 94 OVR Jay Higgins (Iowa) – 94 OVR Mykel Williams (Georgia) – 93 OVR Harold Perkins Jr. (LSU) – 92 OVR Jason Henderson (Old Dominion) – 91 OVR

Jason Henderson finished fourth in the nation last fall in total tackles for losses (19.5) and second in total tackles (170). He’ll join the list of top five linebackers, headlined by Jay Higgins and Barrett Carter. Higgins was the NCAA leader in total tackles (171).

Best cornerbacks

Here are the best cornerbacks in CFB 25:

Will Johnson (Michigan) – 96 OVR Benjamin Morrison (Notre Dame) – 94 OVR Tacario Davis (Arizona) – 92 OVR Quincy Riley (Louisville) – 92 OVR Denzel Burke (Ohio State) – 91 OVR

Will Johnson, the highest-rated player in the game, is also the best cornerback. Johnson is joined by Quiny Riley, Tacario Davis, and Benjamin Morrison.

EA Sports

Best safeties

Lastly, a look at the best safeties in College Football 25:

Caleb Downs (Ohio State) – 95 OVR Malaki Starks (Georgia) – 95 OVR Xavier Watts (Notre Dame) – 92 OVR Malachi Moore (Alabama) – 92 OVR Sebastian Castro (Iowa) – 92 OVR

The top five is a loaded one, as Alabam star Malachi Moore and Caleb Downs are among the headliners.

Be sure to check out the pre-order bonuses for College Football 25, plus what features will be included.