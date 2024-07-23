College Football 25 players keep getting absolutely “crazy” Dynasty recruit names

College Football 25 players are getting some “crazy” recruit names in Dynasty mode, including namesakes of some of the biggest celebrities in the world.

After more than 4000 days, college football fans finally have a new game to play, as EA SPORTS’ College Football 25 has finally launched for everyone. The new game has had some rave reviews from fans, but it hasn’t been totally smooth sailing – especially if you’re a fan of the Dynasty mode.

As players have been rebuilding some of their favorite college programs in Dynatasy, they’ve encountered issues with recruiting, the Super Sim logic making no sense, and troubles upgrading their coaches. However, some of those issues are starting to be ironed out.

On the flip side of things, though, players have been having plenty of fun with some of the recruits they’ve been getting – especially when it comes to their auto-generated names.

Some players have been getting the namesakes of celebrities like Elton John, Kevin Durant, Morgan Freeman, Paul McCartney, and even Peter Parker. Yes, Spider-Man’s alter ego has popped up in Dynasty.

“This might be the craziest name yet,” Redditor Swampert173 said upon getting Elton John as a defensive end.

Aside from getting celebrity names and references to pop culture – yes, there have been multiple Kevin McCalister recruits – there have also been strange double-up names.

These have included Tyree Tyree, Brock Brock, and Everett Everett. There is also the bizarre Coco Chocolatey, Shaq Chocolatey, and Jacob Chocolatey generators.

“I wonder if Key and Peele had a hand creating the name generator,” one fan added, referring to their infamous NFL skit.

As noted, the devs are making some changes to Dynasty in the near future, so maybe the name generator will also get some tweaks. Though, we absolutely don’t want to see the end of Lightning McQueen popping up. There isn’t anything better than having him at wide receiver.