Our best tips for College Football 25 Road to Glory will explain the different paths, how to upgrade the player, and how to unlock new features.

Road to Glory, NCAA Football’s career mode, is back for College Football 25. The mode offers football fans the opportunity to compete as a college football athlete, as one can choose from different paths and positions.

The game has evolved since the last installment, with the introduction of name, image, and likeness deals adding a new layer to Road to Glory. Additionally, the Transfer Portal offers players an easier path to securing regular playing time. But how can you navigate all these changes?

Here’s our complete guide for the best tips you should know for College Football 25 Road to Glory.

Road to Glory tips for CFB 25

Which path should you choose in Road to Glory?

For those who want the toughest challenge, choose Underdog. But for those who want to be a star with ease, choose Elite. However, why is this the case? Let’s take a look at the pathways.

EA Sports

There are four different paths to choose from, called Journeys. The four are as followed:

Elite : Start as 5-Star Recruit with 79 OVR, one Mental Ability, and five Skill Points

: Start as 5-Star Recruit with 79 OVR, one Mental Ability, and five Skill Points Blue Chip : Start as 4-Star Recruit with 75 OVR, one Mental Ability, and four Skill Points

: Start as 4-Star Recruit with 75 OVR, one Mental Ability, and four Skill Points Contributor : Start as 3-Star Recruit with 67 OVR, no Mental Ability, and three Skill Points

: Start as 3-Star Recruit with 67 OVR, no Mental Ability, and three Skill Points Underdog: Start as 2-Star Recruit with 60 OVR, no Mental Ability, and two Skill Points

The Elite pathway allows players to start with the highest overall rating, which can be further upgraded with Skill Points (we’ll cover those shortly). The other three options, Blue Chip, Contributor, and Underdog, present more of a challenge, making it tougher to become a starter immediately.

Which positions can you choose from?

In Road to Glory, College Football 25 players can choose from one of five different positions:

QB

HB

WR

MLB

CB

EA Sports

There are also different archetypes per position. Each has its own weaknesses and strengths:

QB

Field General QB : Higher Power and IQ, capped-off Elusiveness and Quickness.

: Higher Power and IQ, capped-off Elusiveness and Quickness. Scrambler QB : High Power, Elusiveness, and IQ, capped-off Accuracy, Health, and Quickness.

: High Power, Elusiveness, and IQ, capped-off Accuracy, Health, and Quickness. Improviser QB: Well-balanced, capped-off Accuracy, Power, IQ, and Health.

HB

Power Back HB : Balanced stats, capped-off Elusiveness, Route Running, and Quickness.

: Balanced stats, capped-off Elusiveness, Route Running, and Quickness. Elusive Back HB : High Elusiveness and Quickness, capped-off Route Running and Power.

: High Elusiveness and Quickness, capped-off Route Running and Power. Receiving HB: Better at Quickness right away, but capped-off in that attribute and capped-off IQ and Power.

WR

Deep Threat WR : High Quickness and well-balanced in other attributes. Capped-off in IQ, Power, and Elusiveness.

: High Quickness and well-balanced in other attributes. Capped-off in IQ, Power, and Elusiveness. Physical WR : Well-balanced stats, with better Power and Quickness at the start. Capped-off Elusiveness, IQ, and Quickness.

: Well-balanced stats, with better Power and Quickness at the start. Capped-off Elusiveness, IQ, and Quickness. Route Runner WR: Higher Quickness, Route Running, and Elusiveness. Capped-off in Power and IQ.

MLB

Field General MLB : High IQ and Power. Capped-off in Pass Rush, Run Stopping, Pass Coverage, and Quickness.

: High IQ and Power. Capped-off in Pass Rush, Run Stopping, Pass Coverage, and Quickness. Pass Coverage MLB : High Quickness. Capped-off in Power, Pass Rush, Run Stopping, and Quickness.

: High Quickness. Capped-off in Power, Pass Rush, Run Stopping, and Quickness. Run Stopper MLB: Balanced stats. Capped-off in Pass Rush, Pass Coverage, and Quickness.

CB

Slot CB : Good Quickness, Man Coverage, and Hands. Poor Zone Coverage. Capped-off in Run Stopping, Zone Coverage, Power, and Quickness.

: Good Quickness, Man Coverage, and Hands. Poor Zone Coverage. Capped-off in Run Stopping, Zone Coverage, Power, and Quickness. Man-to-Man CB : Good at Man Coverage. Capped-off at Power, Run Stopping, and Quickness.

: Good at Man Coverage. Capped-off at Power, Run Stopping, and Quickness. Zone CB: Good at Quickness and Zone Coverage. Capped-off at Man Coverage, Power, and Run Stopping.

When a stat is capped off or blocked per the official usage, one can’t max out the attribute to the fullest extent.

How to upgrade and increase attributes

Skill Points are used to upgrade player attributes. Skill Points are earned through playing games and playing well, practice sessions, as well as through XP training sessions in the Weekly Agenda.

EA Sports

One can see the amount of usable Skill Points available in the top-right section of the screen. Go to ‘Upgrade Player’ in the ‘Actions’ screen to actually upgrade a player.

How to get Abilities

Before we get into how to get Abilities in College Football 25 Road to Glory, be mindful that Physical and Mental Abilities are given to a player at the onset. Each has an effect on a specific player.

Mental Abilities, for example, typically include composure boosts and negation of Stadium Pulse effects. Physical Abilities boost actions, like throwing a football or ball security.

EA Sports RTG players get three Mental Abilities right away. A fourth can be added in the creation suite.

Abilities can be purchased in the ‘Upgrade Player’ section. For Physical Abilities, go to ‘Physicals’ and see the ones available to the player. Some Mental Abilities, like Road Dog and Clearheaded, must be boosted or unlocked through the Weekly Agenda.

Be mindful that there are also levels to each Ability. The level available to a player is indicative of the corresponding attribute. For example, a quarterback’s Silver Sleight of Hand Ability requires an 87 Play Action attribute.

Thus, upgrading an Ability requires upgrading the hard attributes.

How to become a starter

Depending on what path is chosen, it’s possible that one could be a starter immediately. For example, a 3-star or 4-star recruit at a one or two-star school could become a starter right away. If not, one will either ride the bench or be thrust into a depth chart battle.

In order to win a battle for a starting position, one must continue to use Skill Points to progress attributes and win battles in practice to gain trust and momentum. However, there may be instances where it’s just not possible to become the top dog on the depth chart.

How to transfer in Road to Glory

Road to Glory players can transfer to a different school at the end of the season. This is ideal for players who want to change scenery or just want to hit the field.

For the latter, make sure to choose a school that will guarantee the opportunity to start. Schools will indicate whether you’ll be a ‘Starter,’ ‘Second String,’ or a bench player.

How important are GPA and NIL deals?

Very important. Players must have a 2.0 GPA or better to stay on the field, while a higher GPA will yield Coach Trust. More on Coach Trust in a minute. NIL deals can offer both temporary or permanent attribute boosts.

Keep in mind that with NIL deals, each comes with an Energy cost. Using too many of those can have a negative impact, as less Energy can be devoted to other areas.

Also, be aware that the more followers, the more opportunities for NIL agreements.

EA Sports

How to reduce wear and tear

Road to Glory players can sustain wear and tear, which can negatively impact performance in current and future games. To reduce wear and tear, make sure to use Energy in the ‘Health’ section of the Weekly Agenda. This will heal the body before an upcoming game.

EA Sports Healing before a game is very important. Otherwise, it can hamper player performance.

Keep in mind, though, that Energy is needed for a variety of pre-game exercises. Energy is also needed to gain Leadership in the Weekly Agenda screen, study, and gain Influence. Thus, be aware of how much Energy is available on a weekly basis. This can be found at the top-right of the screen.

How to call different plays

Playcallers will notice that while in play selection, one will have a very limited selection to choose from. Typically, one will see a singular call on the onset. However, those who press Y/Triangle can unlock a series of other play calls.

EA Sports

This is tied to Coach Trust. Coach Trust boosts your standing on the depth chart and unlocks additional play selection options. One can only hit Y/Triangle a limited number of times during a game. But, those with more Coach Trust do this more often.

Coach Trust can be gained through practice, making good plays, and being smart with the ball for those on the offensive side. This means limiting the turnovers.

Transferring over to Madden 25

Lastly, players can transfer their Road to Glory players to Madden 25 Superstar Mode once the latter releases in mid-August 2024. Users will be prompted to transfer their progress.

