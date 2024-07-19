Best offense & defense playbooks in College Football 25 ranked

Making the right plays in College Football 25 starts with the best offensive and defensive playbooks.

There are 134 schools in College Football 25, and each team has a different offense playbook. Fortunately, there are only a few defense choices, but figuring out which playbooks work best is still daunting.

Madden only features 32 teams, and players usually pick out the best plays relatively fast. That is different for College Football 25, which features a wide array of options.

Unlike Madden, RPO and other option plays add an extra layer to College Football 25, making it even harder to determine what works and doesn’t. Finding the perfect playbook ultimately comes down to personal preference and play style, but plays have succeeded more than others.

5. Air Force

Dexerto

Flexbone is one of the most exciting formations in college football. It’s unpopular in the NFL, but the triple option emphasizes a strong run game. Quarterbacks can either run the ball themselves or pitch it to a running back trailing behind them. In addition, the playbook also features several pitches as a wide receiver will run across the line and take it themselves. For those who love to rush, this is the formation for you.

4. Oregon

Dexerto

Like Madden, the Trips formation has numerous overpowered plays. Three wide receivers on one side of the field create matchup mismatches as defensive players try to stay with their assignment. In addition, players can use the new hot route feature and have another receiver either pull away another defender or run across to run across the field and cause more mayhem and confusion.

3. Georgia

Dexerto

Meanwhile, bunch formation features two receivers and one tight end on one side of the field. A tight end instead of a wide receiver creates more opportunities to run with an added blocker. This formation makes it easy for the quarterback to follow simple routes and favors quick passing.

2. Alabama

Dexerto

Bunch TE is similar to a regular bunch formation, but features one tight end and two wide receivers instead of three. This formation is powerful because the tight end runs routes that are extremely hard to cover on the left side of the field.

1. Multiple

Dexerto

Multiple provides a little bit of everything. Every formation on this list is available in multiple, including Trips TE, which is considered one of the best formations in College Football 25. You can’t go wrong with multiple as players get to try out all of the best options.

3. 3-3-5

Dexerto

3-3 Stack has several plays that pressure the quarterback and force opponents to get the ball out fast before getting sacked. Offensive lines in College Football 25 aren’t that strong, so if your secondary does its job, you should get plenty of stops.

2. 3-3-5 Tite

Dexerto

If you are a fan of blitzing, Penny in the 3-3-5 formation provides plenty of great plays for getting after the quarterback. Blitzing isn’t the most effective in College Football 25, so don’t always expect results. But there are still plenty of scenarios where you will want to turn up the heat and make your opponent react quickly.

1. 4-2-5

Dexerto

Over G is one of the best defensive play options in College Football 25, as there is a four-man rush to blitz and deal with most run plays. Additionally, the secondary in this play covers everything in the middle of the field, making it difficult for offenses to complete simple passes.

For more, check out our guides on how to use pipelines in Dynasty or how to kick.