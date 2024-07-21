All teams in College Football 25: Full list of playable schools, tiers, more

All teams in College Football 25: Full list of playable schools, tiers, moreEA Sports
Here’s a look at all the teams in College Football 25, a list that includes over 100 FBS schools from across the SEC, Big 10, Big 12, and more.
Now that College Football 25 is out, we’ve received our first long look at the game, including modes and gameplay features. We also now know what each team’s overall is in the game.
The release of College Football 25 includes over 100 FBS schools, ranging from the ACC, AAC, Big 10, Big 12, C-USA, Independents, MAC, Mountain West, SEC, Sun Belt, and what’s left of the Pac-12. And as one would expect, each team has a unique overall and fits into a specific tier.
Here’s a look at what you need to know about all the teams in College Football 25.
Full list of teams in College Football 25
Here’s a look at every team in the game, sorted by conference:
ACC
|Name
|Overall
|Tier
|Boston College
|84
|2
|California
|82
|2
|Clemson
|90
|1
|Duke
|80
|2
|Florida State
|90
|1
|Georgia Tech
|80
|2
|Louisville
|85
|2
|Miami
|88
|2
|NC State
|87
|2
|North Carolina
|85
|2
|Pittsburgh
|80
|3
|SMU
|85
|2
|Stanford
|82
|3
|Syracuse
|85
|2
|Virginia
|80
|3
|Virginia Tech
|87
|2
|Wake Forest
|84
|2
AAC
|Name
|Overall
|Tier
|Army
|74
|3
|Charlotte
|77
|3
|East Carolina
|77
|3
|FAU
|77
|3
|Memphis
|85
|2
|Navy
|76
|3
|North Texas
|77
|3
|Rice
|77
|3
|Temple
|73
|3
|Tulane
|84
|2
|Tulsa
|76
|3
|UAB
|77
|3
|USF
|80
|3
|UTSA
|80
|3
Big 12
|Name
|Overall
|Tier
|Arizona
|87
|2
|Arizona State
|79
|3
|Baylor
|82
|3
|BYU
|80
|2
|Cincinnati
|79
|3
|Colorado
|87
|2
|Houston
|79
|3
|Iowa State
|84
|2
|Kansas
|87
|2
|Kansas State
|85
|2
|Oklahoma State
|87
|2
|TCU
|80
|3
|Texas Tech
|85
|3
|UCF
|84
|3
|Utah
|88
|2
|West Virginia
|82
|2
Big 10
|Name
|Overall
|Tier
|Illinois
|80
|3
|Indiana
|82
|2
|Iowa
|87
|2
|Maryland
|80
|3
|Michigan
|88
|1
|Michigan
|80
|2
|Minnesota
|82
|2
|Nebraska
|84
|2
|Northwestern
|80
|3
|Ohio State
|93
|1
|Oregon
|93
|1
|Penn State
|88
|2
|Purdue
|82
|2
|Rutgers
|82
|3
|UCLA
|82
|2
|USC
|87
|2
|Washington
|82
|2
|Wisconsin
|87
|2
C-USA
|Name
|Overall
|Tier
|FIU
|77
|3
|Jax State
|77
|3
|Kennesaw State
|71
|3
|Liberty
|80
|3
|Louisiana Tech
|76
|3
|Middle Tennessee State
|77
|3
|New Mexico State
|74
|3
|Sam Houston
|77
|3
|UTEP
|71
|3
|Western Kentucky
|80
|3
Independents
|Name
|Overall
|Tier
|Notre Dame
|90
|1
|UConn
|76
|3
|UMass
|76
|3
MAC
|Name
|Overall
|Tier
|Akron
|73
|3
|Ball State
|68
|3
|Bowling Green
|79
|3
|Buffalo
|73
|3
|Central Michigan
|76
|3
|Eastern Michigan
|71
|3
|Kent State
|74
|3
|Miami (OH)
|80
|3
|Northern Illinois
|73
|3
|Ohio
|74
|3
|Toledo
|79
|3
|Western Michigan
|80
|3
Mountain West
|Name
|Overall
|Tier
|Air Force
|71
|2
|Boise State
|82
|2
|Colorado State
|77
|3
|Fresno State
|80
|3
|Hawai’i
|74
|3
|Nevada
|76
|3
|New Mexico
|73
|3
|San Diego State
|76
|3
|San Jose State
|73
|3
|UNLV
|79
|3
|Utah State
|77
|3
|Wyoming
|77
|3
Pac-12
|Name
|Overall
|Tier
|Oregon State
|79
|3
|Washington State
|79
|3
SEC
|Name
|Overall
|Tier
|Alabama
|92
|1
|Arkansas
|85
|2
|Auburn
|85
|2
|Florida
|85
|2
|Georgia
|95
|1
|Kentucky
|85
|2
|LSU
|90
|1
|Mississippi State
|80
|3
|Missouri
|85
|2
|Oklahoma
|87
|2
|Ole Miss
|88
|2
|South Carolina
|84
|2
|Tennessee
|85
|2
|Texas
|92
|1
|Texas A&M
|88
|2
|Vanderbilt
|77
|3
Sun Belt
|Name
|Overall
|Tier
|Appalachian State
|79
|3
|Arkansas State
|79
|3
|Coastal Carolina
|73
|3
|Georgia Southern
|74
|3
|Georgia State
|73
|3
|James Madison
|73
|3
|Louisiana-Lafayette
|79
|3
|Marshall
|74
|3
|Old Dominion
|74
|3
|South Alabama
|76
|3
|Southern Mississippi
|76
|3
|Texas State
|82
|3
|Troy
|74
|3
|UL-Monroe
|68
|3
What are Tiers in College Football 25?
Tiers are a mechanism in College Football 25 that sorts teams by power, primarily determined by their overall and conference. For example, powerhouses like Alabama and Ohio State are in Tier 1, while other strong teams, like Penn State and Oklahoma State, which are usually good but not perennial National Championship contenders, are in Tier 2, and so on.
The Tier function is important for online ranked Road to the National Championship mode. In that mode, players can be matched up by tiers, meaning one can pick to choose what Tier team to play. However, be mindful that matching up a team in a higher Tier and winning will yield more progress. On the other hand, playing and winning against a lower-tier team will give less progress.
College Football 25 players can unlock the “What an Upset” Achievement/Trophy by beating a team with a higher Tier team.
College Football 25 players can unlock the "What an Upset" Achievement/Trophy by beating a team with a higher Tier team.