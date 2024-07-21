All teams in College Football 25: Full list of playable schools, tiers, more

Here’s a look at all the teams in College Football 25, a list that includes over 100 FBS schools from across the SEC, Big 10, Big 12, and more.

Now that College Football 25 is out, we’ve received our first long look at the game, including modes and gameplay features. We also now know what each team’s overall is in the game.

The release of College Football 25 includes over 100 FBS schools, ranging from the ACC, AAC, Big 10, Big 12, C-USA, Independents, MAC, Mountain West, SEC, Sun Belt, and what’s left of the Pac-12. And as one would expect, each team has a unique overall and fits into a specific tier.

Here’s a look at what you need to know about all the teams in College Football 25.

Here’s a look at every team in the game, sorted by conference:

ACC

Name Overall Tier Boston College 84 2 California 82 2 Clemson 90 1 Duke 80 2 Florida State 90 1 Georgia Tech 80 2 Louisville 85 2 Miami 88 2 NC State 87 2 North Carolina 85 2 Pittsburgh 80 3 SMU 85 2 Stanford 82 3 Syracuse 85 2 Virginia 80 3 Virginia Tech 87 2 Wake Forest 84 2

AAC

Name Overall Tier Army 74 3 Charlotte 77 3 East Carolina 77 3 FAU 77 3 Memphis 85 2 Navy 76 3 North Texas 77 3 Rice 77 3 Temple 73 3 Tulane 84 2 Tulsa 76 3 UAB 77 3 USF 80 3 UTSA 80 3

Big 12

Name Overall Tier Arizona 87 2 Arizona State 79 3 Baylor 82 3 BYU 80 2 Cincinnati 79 3 Colorado 87 2 Houston 79 3 Iowa State 84 2 Kansas 87 2 Kansas State 85 2 Oklahoma State 87 2 TCU 80 3 Texas Tech 85 3 UCF 84 3 Utah 88 2 West Virginia 82 2

Big 10

Name Overall Tier Illinois 80 3 Indiana 82 2 Iowa 87 2 Maryland 80 3 Michigan 88 1 Michigan 80 2 Minnesota 82 2 Nebraska 84 2 Northwestern 80 3 Ohio State 93 1 Oregon 93 1 Penn State 88 2 Purdue 82 2 Rutgers 82 3 UCLA 82 2 USC 87 2 Washington 82 2 Wisconsin 87 2

C-USA

Name Overall Tier FIU 77 3 Jax State 77 3 Kennesaw State 71 3 Liberty 80 3 Louisiana Tech 76 3 Middle Tennessee State 77 3 New Mexico State 74 3 Sam Houston 77 3 UTEP 71 3 Western Kentucky 80 3

Independents

Name Overall Tier Notre Dame 90 1 UConn 76 3 UMass 76 3

MAC

Name Overall Tier Akron 73 3 Ball State 68 3 Bowling Green 79 3 Buffalo 73 3 Central Michigan 76 3 Eastern Michigan 71 3 Kent State 74 3 Miami (OH) 80 3 Northern Illinois 73 3 Ohio 74 3 Toledo 79 3 Western Michigan 80 3

Mountain West

Name Overall Tier Air Force 71 2 Boise State 82 2 Colorado State 77 3 Fresno State 80 3 Hawai’i 74 3 Nevada 76 3 New Mexico 73 3 San Diego State 76 3 San Jose State 73 3 UNLV 79 3 Utah State 77 3 Wyoming 77 3

Pac-12

Name Overall Tier Oregon State 79 3 Washington State 79 3

SEC

Name Overall Tier Alabama 92 1 Arkansas 85 2 Auburn 85 2 Florida 85 2 Georgia 95 1 Kentucky 85 2 LSU 90 1 Mississippi State 80 3 Missouri 85 2 Oklahoma 87 2 Ole Miss 88 2 South Carolina 84 2 Tennessee 85 2 Texas 92 1 Texas A&M 88 2 Vanderbilt 77 3

Sun Belt

Name Overall Tier Appalachian State 79 3 Arkansas State 79 3 Coastal Carolina 73 3 Georgia Southern 74 3 Georgia State 73 3 James Madison 73 3 Louisiana-Lafayette 79 3 Marshall 74 3 Old Dominion 74 3 South Alabama 76 3 Southern Mississippi 76 3 Texas State 82 3 Troy 74 3 UL-Monroe 68 3

Tiers are a mechanism in College Football 25 that sorts teams by power, primarily determined by their overall and conference. For example, powerhouses like Alabama and Ohio State are in Tier 1, while other strong teams, like Penn State and Oklahoma State, which are usually good but not perennial National Championship contenders, are in Tier 2, and so on.

The Tier function is important for online ranked Road to the National Championship mode. In that mode, players can be matched up by tiers, meaning one can pick to choose what Tier team to play. However, be mindful that matching up a team in a higher Tier and winning will yield more progress. On the other hand, playing and winning against a lower-tier team will give less progress.

College Football 25 players can unlock the “What an Upset” Achievement/Trophy by beating a team with a higher Tier team.

That’s what you need to know about all the teams in College Football 25. Be sure to check out how to recruit like a champion in the game, plus the best players.