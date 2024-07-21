Gaming

All teams in College Football 25: Full list of playable schools, tiers, more

Here’s a look at all the teams in College Football 25, a list that includes over 100 FBS schools from across the SEC, Big 10, Big 12, and more.

Now that College Football 25 is out, we’ve received our first long look at the game, including modes and gameplay features. We also now know what each team’s overall is in the game.

The release of College Football 25 includes over 100 FBS schools, ranging from the ACC, AAC, Big 10, Big 12, C-USA, Independents, MAC, Mountain West, SEC, Sun Belt, and what’s left of the Pac-12. And as one would expect, each team has a unique overall and fits into a specific tier.

Here’s a look at what you need to know about all the teams in College Football 25.

Full list of teams in College Football 25

Here’s a look at every team in the game, sorted by conference:

ACC

NameOverallTier
Boston College842
California822
Clemson901
Duke802
Florida State901
Georgia Tech802
Louisville852
Miami882
NC State872
North Carolina852
Pittsburgh803
SMU852
Stanford823
Syracuse852
Virginia803
Virginia Tech872
Wake Forest842

AAC

NameOverallTier
Army743
Charlotte773
East Carolina773
FAU773
Memphis852
Navy763
North Texas773
Rice773
Temple733
Tulane842
Tulsa763
UAB773
USF803
UTSA803

Big 12

NameOverallTier
Arizona872
Arizona State793
Baylor823
BYU802
Cincinnati793
Colorado872
Houston793
Iowa State842
Kansas872
Kansas State852
Oklahoma State872
TCU803
Texas Tech853
UCF843
Utah882
West Virginia822

Big 10

NameOverallTier
Illinois803
Indiana822
Iowa872
Maryland803
Michigan881
Michigan802
Minnesota822
Nebraska842
Northwestern803
Ohio State931
Oregon931
Penn State882
Purdue822
Rutgers823
UCLA822
USC872
Washington822
Wisconsin872

C-USA

NameOverallTier
FIU773
Jax State773
Kennesaw State713
Liberty803
Louisiana Tech763
Middle Tennessee State773
New Mexico State743
Sam Houston773
UTEP713
Western Kentucky803

Independents

NameOverallTier
Notre Dame901
UConn763
UMass763

MAC

NameOverallTier
Akron733
Ball State683
Bowling Green793
Buffalo733
Central Michigan763
Eastern Michigan713
Kent State743
Miami (OH)803
Northern Illinois733
Ohio743
Toledo793
Western Michigan803

Mountain West

NameOverallTier
Air Force712
Boise State822
Colorado State773
Fresno State803
Hawai’i743
Nevada763
New Mexico733
San Diego State763
San Jose State733
UNLV793
Utah State773
Wyoming773

Pac-12

NameOverallTier
Oregon State793
Washington State793

SEC

NameOverallTier
Alabama921
Arkansas852
Auburn852
Florida852
Georgia951
Kentucky852
LSU901
Mississippi State803
Missouri852
Oklahoma872
Ole Miss882
South Carolina842
Tennessee852
Texas921
Texas A&M882
Vanderbilt773

Sun Belt

NameOverallTier
Appalachian State793
Arkansas State793
Coastal Carolina733
Georgia Southern743
Georgia State733
James Madison733
Louisiana-Lafayette793
Marshall743
Old Dominion743
South Alabama763
Southern Mississippi763
Texas State823
Troy743
UL-Monroe683

What are Tiers in College Football 25?

Tiers are a mechanism in College Football 25 that sorts teams by power, primarily determined by their overall and conference. For example, powerhouses like Alabama and Ohio State are in Tier 1, while other strong teams, like Penn State and Oklahoma State, which are usually good but not perennial National Championship contenders, are in Tier 2, and so on.

The Tier function is important for online ranked Road to the National Championship mode. In that mode, players can be matched up by tiers, meaning one can pick to choose what Tier team to play. However, be mindful that matching up a team in a higher Tier and winning will yield more progress. On the other hand, playing and winning against a lower-tier team will give less progress.

College Football 25 players can unlock the “What an Upset” Achievement/Trophy by beating a team with a higher Tier team.

That’s what you need to know about all the teams in College Football 25. Be sure to check out how to recruit like a champion in the game, plus the best players.

