If you want your Dynasty team in College Football 25 to get the best players, you’ll need to get an advantage in recruiting with the best pipelines.

To successfully rebuild a program in College Football 25 Dynasty mode, players needs to know the ins and outs of recruiting. And a strong pipeline is one of the most important actors in convincing a high school player to sign with your football program.

Small schools and large schools alike need to continually recruit new talent to keep up with the rest of the competition as players get drafted to the NFL or leave via the transfer portal.

Article continues after ad

In College Football 25, players get to experience what it’s like to run a football program and how to deal with their always evolving roster.

EA Sports

Pipelines are different states and regions of the country, which schools have advantages in recruiting. College Football 25 has 50 different pipelines. Some are labeled as states, while others are more precise, like South Florida or Metro Atlanta.

Article continues after ad

Several pipelines are specifically known for producing certain player archetypes, like East Texas, which develops taller and more physical receivers in College Football 25.

Article continues after ad

When you create a coach in Dynasty, you can choose your designated pipeline, giving you an advantage in recruiting in those regions. However, each school already has established pipelines that don’t change, so players should keep that in mind when creating their coach.

College Football 25 uses a tiered ranking system to represent how strong a school is in recruiting players from a region, ranked from one being the weakest, to five being the strongest.

Article continues after ad

For example, Florida University has a five-ranking in its North, Central, and South Florida pipelines based on a rich history of recruiting players from those regions and will not struggle to attract more recruits from those regions.

Players can take advantage of this system by having a higher chance to recruit four and five-star talent if their school has a higher-tiered pipeline in that region. Even small schools can take advantage of pipelines and out recruit larger schools in some instances because of the tiered system.

Article continues after ad

Article continues after ad

Florida, Texas, and California are the best pipelines, as these states produce the most four or five-star recruits. These three states are the country’s largest high school football hotbeds and regularly produce high-level college and NFL talent.

Specifically, EA confirmed that Southern California has a better chance of producing elite quarterbacks in College Football 25 and that East Texas will regularly develop big, physical wide receivers. By contrast, South Florida has established a reputation for speedy, deep threat wideouts.

Article continues after ad

But while these regions are great for producing talented football players, that doesn’t mean you should solely focus on recruiting from there. Each school has a recruiting niche and areas with a higher-ranked pipeline.

There are also 14 different motivations a recruit cares about when choosing a school, so pipelines aren’t the only determining factor. But it’s something to remember the next time you start a rebuild.