EA SPORTS College Football game reportedly targeting Summer 2023 release

According to a new report from 247 Sports, EA SPORTS is hoping for a Summer 2023 release of the highly anticipated return of its college football franchise.

EA SPORTS’ last iteration of its fan-favorite college football series was all the way back in 2014. The game, titled NCAA Football ’14, marked the end of the franchise after multiple lawsuits were filed over athlete likeness, which resulted in a massive payout to players featured.

But, now almost 10 years later, it appears we may finally be getting a new college football game under the EA umbrella.

According to a report, devs are targeting a Summer 2023 release date for the return of the franchise. However, there will be some notable changes as the game returns to consoles.

EA Sports College Football release date

According to a report first released from Brandon Marcello with 247 Sports, the developer is attempting to release EA SPORTS College Football in the Summer of 2023. “That’s the hope,” according to Cory Moss, CEO of Collegiate Licensing Co.

This coincides with another report back in June of 2021 from Matt Brown with Extra Points, who obtained a leaked document that outlined a July 2023 release with a four-year license proposal.

If these reports are both accurate, fans of the franchise can finally rejoice as the game returns, notably without any NCAA branding.

This was all first announced back in February of 2021, when a Twitter account with the handle @EASPORTSCollege was created and the above tweet was issued from EA SPORTS.

Nothing has been officially tweeted from that account or from EA to confirm or deny reports, so fans will need to wait for something officially before hitching their Sooner Schooners too tightly to the idea.

But, in any case, we know this thing is coming and it has the potential to be massive within the sports gaming scene.

We will continue to update this story and provide more updates on the release of EA SPORTS College Football as news surfaces.