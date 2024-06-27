Best teams in College Football 25: The best offenses & defenses

Best teams in College Football 25: The best offenses & defensesEA Sports
In late June 2024, EA Sports began to release team rankings for College Football 25, including which teams have the best offenses and defenses heading into the year.
On July 19, 2024, the long wait for College Football 25 will officially end, as the game will be released worldwide. This will mark the first official simulation college football game to be released in over a decade.
EA Sports released team rankings in late June to hype up the release, including the best offenses and defenses. And to little surprise, many of the game’s premier powerhouses litter the top of the lists.
Here’s a look at the best offenses and defenses in College Football 25.
Best offenses in College Football 25
Here’s a look at the best offenses in College Football 25 at launch:
|Rank
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Georgia
|94
|2
|Oregon
|94
|3
|Alabama
|91
|4
|Texas
|91
|5
|Ohio State
|89
|6
|LSU
|89
|7
|Miami (FL)
|89
|8
|Colorado
|89
|9
|Missouri
|89
|10
|Clemson
|87
|11
|Utah
|87
|12
|Penn State
|87
|13
|Ole Miss
|87
|14
|Kansas
|87
|15
|Arizona
|87
|16
|NC State
|87
|17
|Notre Dame
|85
|18
|Texas A&M
|85
|19
|Memphis
|85
|20
|SMU
|85
|21
|UCF
|85
|22
|Florida State
|83
|23
|Oklahoma
|83
|24
|Virginia Tech
|83
|25
|USC
|83
Georgia, led by standout quarterback Carson Beck, sits in the top spot at 94 OVR, alongside the Oregon Ducks.
The Bulldogs finished 2023 fifth in the nation in yards per game (496.5), while Oregon was second in the nation (531.4) last year in the nation, behind only LSU. Oregon, though, won’t have Bo Nix at the helm this upcoming season.
Perennial powerhouses Alabama, Texas, and Ohio State round out the top five. The Longhorns are led by star quarterback and College Football 25 cover athlete Quinn Ewers.
Another notable note is Colorado, led by Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, is rated as the eighth-best offense.
Now, a look at the best defenses in College Football 25.
Best defenses in College Football 25
These are the teams that will have the best defenses in College Football 25 at launch:
|Rank
|Team
|Overall
|1
|Ohio State
|96
|2
|Georgia
|94
|3
|Oregon
|90
|4
|Alabama
|90
|5
|Clemson
|90
|6
|Notre Dame
|90
|7
|Michigan
|90
|8
|Texas
|88
|9
|Penn State
|88
|10
|Utah
|88
|11
|Florida State
|88
|12
|Oklahoma
|88
|13
|Iowa
|88
|14
|Virginia Tech
|86
|15
|Wisconsin
|86
|16
|USC
|86
|17
|Auburn
|86
|18
|LSU
|84
|19
|Texas A&M
|84
|20
|Colorado
|84
|21
|Oklahoma State
|84
|22
|Louisville
|84
|23
|North Carolina
|84
|24
|Kansas State
|84
|25
|Florida
|84
The Ohio State Buckeyes finished second in the nation last year in lowest points allowed per game (11.23), behind only their archnemesis Michigan. But after the Wolverines lost Kris Jenkins and Mike Sainristil to the pros, Ohio State sits on top to begin 2024.
Georgia’s defense held teams to 15.64 points per game last season, an accomplishment given the stiff competition in the SEC. The Bulldogs enter the year with the second-best defense in the game.
Georgia's defense held teams to 15.64 points per game last season, an accomplishment given the stiff competition in the SEC. The Bulldogs enter the year with the second-best defense in the game.