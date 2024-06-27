Best teams in College Football 25: The best offenses & defenses

In late June 2024, EA Sports began to release team rankings for College Football 25, including which teams have the best offenses and defenses heading into the year.

On July 19, 2024, the long wait for College Football 25 will officially end, as the game will be released worldwide. This will mark the first official simulation college football game to be released in over a decade.

EA Sports released team rankings in late June to hype up the release, including the best offenses and defenses. And to little surprise, many of the game’s premier powerhouses litter the top of the lists.

Here’s a look at the best offenses and defenses in College Football 25.

Article continues after ad

Here’s a look at the best offenses in College Football 25 at launch:

Rank Team Overall 1 Georgia 94 2 Oregon 94 3 Alabama 91 4 Texas 91 5 Ohio State 89 6 LSU 89 7 Miami (FL) 89 8 Colorado 89 9 Missouri 89 10 Clemson 87 11 Utah 87 12 Penn State 87 13 Ole Miss 87 14 Kansas 87 15 Arizona 87 16 NC State 87 17 Notre Dame 85 18 Texas A&M 85 19 Memphis 85 20 SMU 85 21 UCF 85 22 Florida State 83 23 Oklahoma 83 24 Virginia Tech 83 25 USC 83

Georgia, led by standout quarterback Carson Beck, sits in the top spot at 94 OVR, alongside the Oregon Ducks.

The Bulldogs finished 2023 fifth in the nation in yards per game (496.5), while Oregon was second in the nation (531.4) last year in the nation, behind only LSU. Oregon, though, won’t have Bo Nix at the helm this upcoming season.

Article continues after ad

Perennial powerhouses Alabama, Texas, and Ohio State round out the top five. The Longhorns are led by star quarterback and College Football 25 cover athlete Quinn Ewers.

Another notable note is Colorado, led by Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, is rated as the eighth-best offense.

Article continues after ad

Now, a look at the best defenses in College Football 25.

These are the teams that will have the best defenses in College Football 25 at launch:

Rank Team Overall 1 Ohio State 96 2 Georgia 94 3 Oregon 90 4 Alabama 90 5 Clemson 90 6 Notre Dame 90 7 Michigan 90 8 Texas 88 9 Penn State 88 10 Utah 88 11 Florida State 88 12 Oklahoma 88 13 Iowa 88 14 Virginia Tech 86 15 Wisconsin 86 16 USC 86 17 Auburn 86 18 LSU 84 19 Texas A&M 84 20 Colorado 84 21 Oklahoma State 84 22 Louisville 84 23 North Carolina 84 24 Kansas State 84 25 Florida 84

The Ohio State Buckeyes finished second in the nation last year in lowest points allowed per game (11.23), behind only their archnemesis Michigan. But after the Wolverines lost Kris Jenkins and Mike Sainristil to the pros, Ohio State sits on top to begin 2024.

Georgia’s defense held teams to 15.64 points per game last season, an accomplishment given the stiff competition in the SEC. The Bulldogs enter the year with the second-best defense in the game.

Be sure to check out our picks for the best rebuild projects in College Football 25, plus the special pre-order bonuses for each version of the game.

Article continues after ad