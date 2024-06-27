Gaming

Best teams in College Football 25: The best offenses & defenses

Chris Studley
Volunteers EA Sports College Football 25EA Sports

In late June 2024, EA Sports began to release team rankings for College Football 25, including which teams have the best offenses and defenses heading into the year.

On July 19, 2024, the long wait for College Football 25 will officially end, as the game will be released worldwide. This will mark the first official simulation college football game to be released in over a decade.

EA Sports released team rankings in late June to hype up the release, including the best offenses and defenses. And to little surprise, many of the game’s premier powerhouses litter the top of the lists.

Here’s a look at the best offenses and defenses in College Football 25.

Best offenses in College Football 25

Here’s a look at the best offenses in College Football 25 at launch:

RankTeamOverall
1Georgia94
2Oregon94
3Alabama91
4Texas91
5Ohio State89
6LSU89
7Miami (FL)89
8Colorado89
9Missouri89
10Clemson87
11Utah87
12Penn State87
13Ole Miss87
14Kansas87
15Arizona87
16NC State87
17Notre Dame85
18Texas A&M85
19Memphis85
20SMU85
21UCF85
22Florida State83
23Oklahoma83
24Virginia Tech83
25USC83

Georgia, led by standout quarterback Carson Beck, sits in the top spot at 94 OVR, alongside the Oregon Ducks.

The Bulldogs finished 2023 fifth in the nation in yards per game (496.5), while Oregon was second in the nation (531.4) last year in the nation, behind only LSU. Oregon, though, won’t have Bo Nix at the helm this upcoming season.

Perennial powerhouses Alabama, Texas, and Ohio State round out the top five. The Longhorns are led by star quarterback and College Football 25 cover athlete Quinn Ewers.

Another notable note is Colorado, led by Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter, is rated as the eighth-best offense.

Now, a look at the best defenses in College Football 25.

Best defenses in College Football 25

These are the teams that will have the best defenses in College Football 25 at launch:

RankTeamOverall
1Ohio State96
2Georgia94
3Oregon90
4Alabama90
5Clemson90
6Notre Dame90
7Michigan90
8Texas88
9Penn State88
10Utah88
11Florida State88
12Oklahoma88
13Iowa88
14Virginia Tech86
15Wisconsin86
16USC86
17Auburn86
18LSU84
19Texas A&M84
20Colorado84
21Oklahoma State84
22Louisville84
23North Carolina84
24Kansas State84
25Florida84

The Ohio State Buckeyes finished second in the nation last year in lowest points allowed per game (11.23), behind only their archnemesis Michigan. But after the Wolverines lost Kris Jenkins and Mike Sainristil to the pros, Ohio State sits on top to begin 2024.

Georgia’s defense held teams to 15.64 points per game last season, an accomplishment given the stiff competition in the SEC. The Bulldogs enter the year with the second-best defense in the game.

Be sure to check out our picks for the best rebuild projects in College Football 25, plus the special pre-order bonuses for each version of the game.

