Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya’s Twitter account restricted amid voice actor controversy

Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya has had their Twitter account restricted, following the ongoing controversy between Hellena Price and Platinum Games/Nintendo.

On October 15, Bayonetta voice actor Hellena Price implored fans to boycott the release of Bayonetta 3, following “immoral” conduct on behalf of Platinum Games & Nintendo.

Price, the voice behind the franchise’s titular character, revealed that she was offered a meager $4,000 to lend her talents to the third installment. Though Price insisted what they did was “legal”, this has nonetheless sparked outrage from fans of the long-running franchise.

Following Price’s decision to share her story, Twitter has intervened to restrict the account of Bayonetta director Hideki Kamiya.

Bayonetta’s Hideki Kamiya embarks on Twitter blocking spree

Shortly after Price’s story was shared with the world, it was only a matter of time before agitated fans would retaliate by addressing Kamiya himself. “Sad and deplorable about the attitude of untruth. That’s what all I can tell now,” Kamiya said in an indirect response.

“By the way, BEWARE OF MY RULES,” added the Bayonetta director.

However, this tweet only acted as the catalyst to incite boycotted responses.

One Bayonetta fan suggested to Kamiya that “you could, I dunno, pay your VAs.” As Kamiya began to receive intense backlash by the minute, reports of the Bayonetta 3 executive producer blocking people soon began to spread.

Kamiya’s efforts to avoid the angered attention of fans would be short-lived, as it appears that Twitter themselves have stepped in to restrict Kamiya’s access across the social media platform.

“The “Hideki Kamiya blocks everyone” plot twist that no one saw coming,” said Twitter user @rabbidluigi.

Before Kamiya’s restrictions were imposed, they continued to tweet out messages such as “It would be nice to block the quote retweet too… I can’t read it” and “I warned you.”

Platinum Games and Nintendo have yet to issue an official response on the matter.