Ex PlayStation boss calls out Ghost of Yotei haters: “if you don’t like it, don’t buy it”

Former PlayStation executive Shawn Layden has called out Ghost of Yotei critics, following online hate directed toward the sequel’s new protagonist.

Following the September 2024 PlayStation State of Play, there has been a lot of negativity surrounding Atsu – Ghost of Yotei’s female protagonist. Erika Ishii, who portrays Atsu in the sequel has also been harassed by online trolls following her casting announcement.

The hate mainly stems from the fact that many Ghost of Tsushima fans had hoped that the game’s previous protagonist, Jin Sakai, would make a return. Of course, this bubble has been burst completely, given that Ghost of Yotei is set over 300 years after the events of the first title.

While we believe that the introduction of a new hero is better for the series as a whole, some fans feel Ghost of Yotei isn’t a true sequel. Well, former PlayStation executive, Shawn Layden, has a message for those haters.

“One, it’s a game. An entertainment. A story a team of creators believes in. They want to make this,” he wrote on X. “Two, it’s a game. If you don’t like it, don’t buy it. In fact, why not make the game you want yourself?”

It’s clear from his Tweet that Layden has very little time for fans who have attacked Sucker Punch Productions and its leading VA. Senior Communications Manager Andrew Goldfarb has also doubled down on the reasoning behind having a new main character.

“We also wanted to continue to innovate. To create something fresh but familiar, we looked beyond Jin Sakai’s story and the island of Tsushima, and shifted our focus to the idea of the Ghost instead,” he wrote via PlayStation Blog.

“At Sucker Punch, we love origin stories, and we wanted to explore what it could mean to have a new hero wearing a Ghost mask, and uncovering a new legend.”

The new Hokkaido setting, the addition of new weapons, and a shiny protagonist should be an exciting enough prospect. After all, it’s clear a lot of time and effort has gone into the creation of Ghost of Yotei, and for many eager fans, this alone makes it worth the 2025 wait.