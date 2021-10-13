 Back 4 Blood players demand fix for nightmarish difficulty spikes - Dexerto
Back 4 Blood players demand fix for nightmarish difficulty spikes

Published: 13/Oct/2021 17:20

by Sam Smith
back 4 blood enemies
Turtle Rock Studios

Surviving a zombie apocalypse is a lot harder than many Back 4 Blood players imagined due to the game’s sporadic difficulty spikes.

Despite releasing to positive reviews and successfully capturing the spirit of Left 4 Dead, Back 4 Blood is having some problems when it comes to balancing its difficulty. The issues are ruining the enjoyment for some players, who have asked developers Turtle Rock to make the game’s spikes more consistent.

According to various subreddits that have appeared since Back 4 Blood’s release, the game spawns an unfair number of elite enemies at certain points, in turn meaning players are unable to progress any further.

Many of the criticisms are aimed at the game’s Nightmare difficulty, which is supposed to be very hard, but not literally impossible. Players report tooling up with health and ammo, then being killed as soon as they leave the game’s safe rooms.

Back for blood gameplay
Warner Bros
Players are struggling to survive Back 4 Blood’s difficulty spikes

Division amongst Back 4 Blood community

Some players are telling those who are struggling to simply improve their skills or lower the difficulty level, but others are arguing that the gameplay is not balanced, and that only certain parts of the game feature these stumbling blocks.

The same problems are also being reported on the Veteran difficulty setting, which is supposed to be slightly easier than Nightmare.

Many of those who purchased Back 4 Blood at launch will be fans of Left 4 Dead, therefore experienced zombie slayers. If vast swathes of community are reporting problems with difficulty spikes en masse, then it’s likely to be the game in need of adjustments, rather than the players needing to get better.

It remains to be seen if Turtle Rock will nerf certain aspects of Back 4 Blood in an attempt to appease some members of the fan base. Or if they will take the From Software approach and simply encourage players to “git gud.”

