Armored Core 6 voice actors for all characters in Japanese and English

A screenshot from the game Armored Core 6FromSoftware

Armored Core 6 is finally available and the game has taken over the world by storm, here is the list of all the voice actors in Japanese and English languages for the game.

Armored Core 6 has received favorable reviews from fans and players alike. The franchise that was lost for 10 years has soared in the sky once again in all its glory.

The game features intense combat, a spectacularly developed world, and a decent story. However, all of this has been made possible through the brilliant voice acting of the various people behind the scenes.

A list featuring all the English and Japanese voice actors for Armored Core 6 has been presented below.

Armored Core 6 voice actors are finally available

Armored Core 6 English Voice Actors

The list of English voice actors for Armored Core 6 is provided below:

  • Sulla – Nicolas Roye
  • Narrator – Ray Chase
  • Ayre – Erin Yvette
  • Handler Walter – Patrick Seitz
  • ALLMIND – Stephanie Kerbis
  • Cinder’ Carla – Shara Kirby
  • Little Ziyi – Stephanie Sheh
  • Thumb Dolmayan – JB
  • Honest’ Brute – Dave B. Mitchell
  • Chartreuse – Reba Buhr
  • G1 Michigan – DC Douglas
  • V.II Snail – Jon Lipow
  • V.IV Rusty – Chris Hackney
  • V.VI Materlinck – Kate Higgins
  • G3 Wu Huahai – Johnny Yong Bosch
  • G5 Iguazu – Griffin Burns
  • G6 Red – Robby Daymond
  • King – Kyle Herbert

Armored Core 6 Japanese voice actors

The Japanese voice actors for Armored Core 6 have been provided below:

  • Arshile – Youhei Hamada
  • King – Taro Kiuchi
  • Narrator – Jin Yamanoi
  • Ayre – Fairouz Ali
  • Handler Walter – Takayumi Sakazume
  • ALLMIND – Megumi Han
  • V. Freud – Koji Okino
  • V. II Snail – Hiromichi Tezuka
  • V.III O’Keeffe – Hiroki Yamada
  • V.IV Rusty – Yasuyuki Kase
  • V.V Hawkins – Nobuo Tobita
  • V.VI Maeterlinck – Lynn
  • V.VII Swinburne – Kosuke Echigoya
  • V.VIII Pater – Ryo Shimokawa
  • G1 Michigan – Setsuji Sato
  • G2 Nile – Fuminori Komatsu
  • G3 Wu Huahai – Hiroki Goto
  • Middle Flatwel – Hayato Fuji
  • Ring Freddie – Ryonsuke Watanuki
  • Little Ziyi – Asuna Tomari
  • Rokumonsen – Katsuyuki Konishi
  • Coldcall – Motoi Koyanagi
  • Nosaac – Masayuki Akasaka
  • Xylem Control System – Kengo Tsujii
  • ‘Cinder’ Carla – Ayaka Shimoyamada
  • ‘Invincible’ Rummy – Takuma Sasaki
  • ‘Honest’ Brute – Hiroki Yasumoto

This concludes our list of English and Japanese voice actors for Armored Core 6. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

