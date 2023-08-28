Armored Core 6 voice actors for all characters in Japanese and English

Armored Core 6 is finally available and the game has taken over the world by storm, here is the list of all the voice actors in Japanese and English languages for the game.

Armored Core 6 has received favorable reviews from fans and players alike. The franchise that was lost for 10 years has soared in the sky once again in all its glory.

The game features intense combat, a spectacularly developed world, and a decent story. However, all of this has been made possible through the brilliant voice acting of the various people behind the scenes.

Article continues after ad

A list featuring all the English and Japanese voice actors for Armored Core 6 has been presented below.

Article continues after ad

FromSoftware Armored Core 6 voice actors are finally available

Armored Core 6 English Voice Actors

The list of English voice actors for Armored Core 6 is provided below:

Sign up for your free Dexerto account and receive: Ad-lite Mode | Dark Mode | Deals in gaming, TV and Movies, and tech Email Sign up

Sulla – Nicolas Roye

– Nicolas Roye Narrator – Ray Chase

– Ray Chase Ayre – Erin Yvette

– Erin Yvette Handler Walter – Patrick Seitz

– Patrick Seitz ALLMIND – Stephanie Kerbis

– Stephanie Kerbis ‘ Cinder’ Carla – Shara Kirby

– Shara Kirby Little Ziyi – Stephanie Sheh

– Stephanie Sheh Thumb Dolmayan – JB

– JB ‘ Honest’ Brute – Dave B. Mitchell

– Dave B. Mitchell Chartreuse – Reba Buhr

– Reba Buhr G1 Michigan – DC Douglas

– DC Douglas V.II Snail – Jon Lipow

– Jon Lipow V.IV Rusty – Chris Hackney

– Chris Hackney V.VI Materlinck – Kate Higgins

– Kate Higgins G3 Wu Huahai – Johnny Yong Bosch

– Johnny Yong Bosch G5 Iguazu – Griffin Burns

– Griffin Burns G6 Red – Robby Daymond

– Robby Daymond King – Kyle Herbert

Armored Core 6 Japanese voice actors

The Japanese voice actors for Armored Core 6 have been provided below:

Arshile – Youhei Hamada

– Youhei Hamada King – Taro Kiuchi

– Taro Kiuchi Narrator – Jin Yamanoi

– Jin Yamanoi Ayre – Fairouz Ali

– Fairouz Ali Handler Walter – Takayumi Sakazume

– Takayumi Sakazume ALLMIND – Megumi Han

– Megumi Han V. Freud – Koji Okino

– Koji Okino V. II Snail – Hiromichi Tezuka

– Hiromichi Tezuka V.III O’Keeffe – Hiroki Yamada

– Hiroki Yamada V.IV Rusty – Yasuyuki Kase

– Yasuyuki Kase V.V Hawkins – Nobuo Tobita

– Nobuo Tobita V.VI Maeterlinck – Lynn

– Lynn V.VII Swinburne – Kosuke Echigoya

– Kosuke Echigoya V.VIII Pater – Ryo Shimokawa

– Ryo Shimokawa G1 Michigan – Setsuji Sato

– Setsuji Sato G2 Nile – Fuminori Komatsu

– Fuminori Komatsu G3 Wu Huahai – Hiroki Goto

– Hiroki Goto Middle Flatwel – Hayato Fuji

– Hayato Fuji Ring Freddie – Ryonsuke Watanuki

– Ryonsuke Watanuki Little Ziyi – Asuna Tomari

– Asuna Tomari Rokumonsen – Katsuyuki Konishi

– Katsuyuki Konishi Coldcall – Motoi Koyanagi

– Motoi Koyanagi Nosaac – Masayuki Akasaka

– Masayuki Akasaka Xylem Control System – Kengo Tsujii

– Kengo Tsujii ‘Cinder’ Carla – Ayaka Shimoyamada

– Ayaka Shimoyamada ‘Invincible’ Rummy – Takuma Sasaki

– Takuma Sasaki ‘Honest’ Brute – Hiroki Yasumoto

This concludes our list of English and Japanese voice actors for Armored Core 6. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.

Is the Moonlight Greatsword in Armored Core 6? | Armored Core 6 PC requirements | Is Armored Core 6 open world? | Does Armored Core 6 have multiplayer? | Armored Core 6 pre-order bonus & edition differences | Is Armored Core 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to Stagger enemies with Impact meter | Does Armored Core 6 have photo mode?