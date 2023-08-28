Armored Core 6 voice actors for all characters in Japanese and English
Armored Core 6 is finally available and the game has taken over the world by storm, here is the list of all the voice actors in Japanese and English languages for the game.
Armored Core 6 has received favorable reviews from fans and players alike. The franchise that was lost for 10 years has soared in the sky once again in all its glory.
The game features intense combat, a spectacularly developed world, and a decent story. However, all of this has been made possible through the brilliant voice acting of the various people behind the scenes.
A list featuring all the English and Japanese voice actors for Armored Core 6 has been presented below.
Armored Core 6 English Voice Actors
The list of English voice actors for Armored Core 6 is provided below:
- Sulla – Nicolas Roye
- Narrator – Ray Chase
- Ayre – Erin Yvette
- Handler Walter – Patrick Seitz
- ALLMIND – Stephanie Kerbis
- ‘Cinder’ Carla – Shara Kirby
- Little Ziyi – Stephanie Sheh
- Thumb Dolmayan – JB
- ‘Honest’ Brute – Dave B. Mitchell
- Chartreuse – Reba Buhr
- G1 Michigan – DC Douglas
- V.II Snail – Jon Lipow
- V.IV Rusty – Chris Hackney
- V.VI Materlinck – Kate Higgins
- G3 Wu Huahai – Johnny Yong Bosch
- G5 Iguazu – Griffin Burns
- G6 Red – Robby Daymond
- King – Kyle Herbert
Armored Core 6 Japanese voice actors
The Japanese voice actors for Armored Core 6 have been provided below:
- Arshile – Youhei Hamada
- King – Taro Kiuchi
- Narrator – Jin Yamanoi
- Ayre – Fairouz Ali
- Handler Walter – Takayumi Sakazume
- ALLMIND – Megumi Han
- V. Freud – Koji Okino
- V. II Snail – Hiromichi Tezuka
- V.III O’Keeffe – Hiroki Yamada
- V.IV Rusty – Yasuyuki Kase
- V.V Hawkins – Nobuo Tobita
- V.VI Maeterlinck – Lynn
- V.VII Swinburne – Kosuke Echigoya
- V.VIII Pater – Ryo Shimokawa
- G1 Michigan – Setsuji Sato
- G2 Nile – Fuminori Komatsu
- G3 Wu Huahai – Hiroki Goto
- Middle Flatwel – Hayato Fuji
- Ring Freddie – Ryonsuke Watanuki
- Little Ziyi – Asuna Tomari
- Rokumonsen – Katsuyuki Konishi
- Coldcall – Motoi Koyanagi
- Nosaac – Masayuki Akasaka
- Xylem Control System – Kengo Tsujii
- ‘Cinder’ Carla – Ayaka Shimoyamada
- ‘Invincible’ Rummy – Takuma Sasaki
- ‘Honest’ Brute – Hiroki Yasumoto
This concludes our list of English and Japanese voice actors for Armored Core 6. If you found it informative, please look into some of our other guides at Dexerto.
Is the Moonlight Greatsword in Armored Core 6? | Armored Core 6 PC requirements | Is Armored Core 6 open world? | Does Armored Core 6 have multiplayer? | Armored Core 6 pre-order bonus & edition differences | Is Armored Core 6 coming to Xbox Game Pass? | How to Stagger enemies with Impact meter | Does Armored Core 6 have photo mode?