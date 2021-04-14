Are Outriders servers down? Status, maintenance & downtime tracker - Dexerto

Outriders might be one of the hottest games of 2021, but there’s been some real issues with the title’s servers doing down unexpectedly. Here’s everything you need to know about the current server status, as well as any planned downtime and maintenance.

One of the major issues that players have been encountering when taking to Enoch for the first time is a slew of server drops that inhibit you from playing the game.

However, as you can imagine, it’s not exactly easy to work out when a server will drop. That’s why we’ve got this tracker!

So, here’s everything you need to know about current server status, as well as any planned maintenance and downtime.

Are Outriders’ servers down?

UPDATED April 12, 2021

While the servers are currently green on Square Enix’s official tracker, there’s still a collection of problems plaguing players trying to jump into the Outriders fray.

People Can Fly are clearly doing their best to solve the issue, but it seems like sorting the inventory wipes are quite rightly at the top of their list.

“Also on our list to fix is the “Couldn’t Connect to Server” error message some players are experiencing when they log in and play as affected characters.”

After the implementation of Patch 1.05 there’s been every problem under the sun, including full inventory wipes. Characters affected by these wipes are, in turn, having issues connecting to the server.

Also on our list to fix is the “Couldn’t Connect to Server” error message some players are experiencing when they log in and play as affected characters. Once our restoration process has been completed these characters should be able to once more play as normal. 3/3 — Outriders (@Outriders) April 13, 2021

Fans everywhere will be hoping that the inventory issues are fixed soon, but it still doesn’t solve the server drop puzzle.

The game has come under fire from release for continual issues, so it seems to be an underlying issue that’s plaguing the game’s systems.

Make sure that you check back here for any future updates regarding Outriders’ server status. We’ll update this article with all the latest information.