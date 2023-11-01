Fortnite fan map adds Five Nights at Freddy’s survival mode for Halloween

A Fortnite map creator has developed a special Five Nights At Freddy’s survival mode for Halloween, allowing players to either take on the role of Freddy and hunt down others or become the prey and hide from the animatronic.

Whenever Halloween rolls around, many video games take the spooky holiday as a chance to introduce new content for their game. Games such as Overwatch, Fortnite, and many others bring in pumpkins, broomsticks, and more to add a special Halloween flavor to the experience.

For Halloween 2023, one Fortnite map creator is allowing gamers to delve into the world of Five Nights At Freddy’s, a new map added into the game to celebrate the release of the video game movie adaptation.

The creator, known as CreativeGoblinn, has released a clip of their fan-made FNAF map, showing off how they have completely created Freddy Fazbear’s Pizzeria within the world of Fortnite.

The new map isn’t just any regular Battle Royal experience, however. Instead, it challenges players to take on the role of Freddy and hunt other players down. Alternatively, players can become the prey and hide from the possessed animatronics.

The creator describes the experience as “FNAF Survival” and explains “Play as Freddy & chase your friends! Or take on the role of a hider & run for your life!”

With Halloween and Five Nights At Freddy’s both a popular topic at the moment, this fan-made experience is likely to have players diving straight in.

The map is still available for all those wanting to see if they can outrun Freddy or embody the character and chase after other players.

