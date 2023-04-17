AEW All In London: How to get Wembley tickets, prices, more

AEW All In London is the first-ever UK show for owner Tony Khan’s American professional wrestling company. For details on the 2023 UK PPV event, we have everything you need to know including how to buy tickets, ticket prices, its date, and more.

The professional wrestling landscape changed drastically on September 1, 2018, when then-Indy darlings Cody Rhodes and Matt and Nick Jackson accepted renowned wrestling journalist Dave Meltzer’s challenge that they couldn’t sell out a 10,000-seater arena.

As a result, All In (2019) was born, a wrestling PPV comprising some of the world’s best independent and international talent. This revolution would lead to the inception of All Elite Wrestling, which has gone on to become the second-biggest wrestling promotion in the United States, behind the WWE.

One of the longest-running questions has been the nature of the first UK show. We know now that AEW All In London will be that show, and will look to fill Wembley Stadium. If you want details on the show, how to buy tickets, and how much they cost, we have everything you need to know right here.

AEW All In London is currently scheduled to take place at Wembley Stadium on Sunday, August 27, 2023.

There’s no official word on what the start time will be for the event just yet, but if we use WWE Clash at the Castle, which took place in Cardiff, Wales, as a basis, that show started at 6PM BST. With AEW All In London expected to last several hours, this means a 6PM start time could also be on the cards in London.

We’ll update this hub once we have the official time locked in.

AEW All In London: Ticket prices & how to buy

Popular ticket outlet Live Nation may have revealed that the price range of AEW All In London tickets will be in the £30-500 ballpark. While we don’t have official confirmation just yet, the information comes courtesy of an official response to a customer query regarding ticket prices for the show.

Once again, using the recent WWE Clash at the Castle PPV event as a barometer, tickets for that event ranged from about £40-50 all the way to hospitality tickets in the high thousands.

If AEW All In London does opt for the purported prices, then it will go a long way to helping the company fill up as much of the 90,000-seater stadium as possible.

AEW All In London: How to watch

UK audiences will likely be able to purchase AEW All In London using the FiteTV app which has long been one of the homes of AEW TV in the UK. As we get closer to the event, we imagine more details will be unveiled showing fans how they can get involved with the PPV extravaganza.

AEW All In London: Card & rumors

At this moment in time, no matches have officially been announced for AEW All In London. However, the internet wrestling community is running rife with giant matches concerning the event. The return of CM Punk is being touted as a big selling point for the show, with a Main Event clash between Kenny Omega vs CM Punk being discussed.

A famous, real-life backstage brawl took place at AEW All Out 2022 which led to the suspension of many top talents involved in the altercation – including Omega and Punk. Everyone that was suspended has since returned at one point or another, whereas Punk continues to remain absent.

We do know that this is a historically significant event for many reasons and AEW owner Tony Khan will want as many marquee matches as possible to get fans into the stadium.

We’ll keep updating this section with more information as we get it.

