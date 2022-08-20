Warzone players report “massive increase” in cheaters ahead of Season Five

Warzone players are reportedly once again seeing a “massive increase” in cheaters ahead of Season 5’s release.

It’s fair to say Warzone has had its fair share of problems over the years when it comes to cheaters. Many can recall the struggles before the release of Activision’s brand-new anti-cheat RICOCHET, where cheaters would run rampant in almost every lobby.

While the situation has certainly improved over time, they’re still not completely under control. Now, ahead of Season 5’s release, players are once again reporting a “massive increase” in cheaters.

Warzone players report “massive increase” in cheaters

In an August 19 Reddit thread, Warzone fan ‘aBipolarTree’ noted the influx of cheaters over the past few days.

According to the fan, they’ve only seen a few cheaters since the introduction of the anti-cheat last December. However, in the last few days, they’ve seen a huge influx.

“Anyone else seeing a massive increase in blatant cheating,” they wrote. “I feel like I’ve only seen 1-2 cheaters since Ricochet was added and for the last 2 days almost every game I’ve been in has at least 1 person using obvious aimbot.”

Others have seemingly noticed the increase too, with more players in the thread sharing their own experiences.

“Yup tonight has been unbearable, I’m coming in here seeing if anybody else is noticing this too,” one wrote.

“My friends and I noticed this as well,” another added. “I’m sure plenty of games had people using walls without me knowing, but the last 2 days I have seen the most blatant aimbots. I thought maybe they had a free cheat weekend lol.”

It’s unclear what’s caused the sudden influx. According to some, the cheaters seem to be all new accounts.

Hopefully, we’ll see the Raven developers take some action before the anticipated release of Season 5 on August 24.