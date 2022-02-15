Wondering where to find Togepi in Pokemon Legends Arceus? We’ve got the best location to find this iconic Pokemon, as well as details on how to evolve it into Togetic and Togekiss.

There are 13 Baby Pokemon to collect in the Hisui Pokedex, and most of them are rare spawns. To make things harder, they’ll often run away as soon as you spot them thanks to their shy disposition, so catching them can be difficult.

The fan-favorite Kanto region Pokemon, Togepi, is no different – it will only spawn in one of two specific locations across the Legends Arceus map, and it’s not always guaranteed, so you could end up making a few wasted journeys.

Below, we’ve included the areas you should visit for the best chance to find a Togepi, as well as tips on how to evolve it once you’ve caught one.

Where to find Togepi in Pokemon Legends Arceus

There are two locations where you can find Togepi in Pokemon Legends Arceus:

Bathers’ Lagoon in the Cobalt Coastlands.

in the Cobalt Coastlands. Cottonsedge Prairie in the Crimson Mirelands.

For the purpose of this guide, we’re going to look at the Bathers’ Lagoon area, as you’ll get access to it first and it’s also the location we had the most luck finding a Togepi in Pokemon Legends Arceus.

We’ve marked the area on the map below where Togepi can potentially spawn:

While this is one of the only places you can find a Togepi in the game, it’s not always guaranteed that one will spawn when you visit. As a result, you’ll need a combination of patience and luck to get one.

If you don’t find a Togepi here, simply go back to Jubilife Village and return to Bathers’ Lagoon again. One final tip: Don’t scare it off when you do find one! Use stealth or a stunning item to help catch one.

How to evolve Togepi into Togetic in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Before your Togepi can evolve into Togetic, you’ll need to get a high friendship level with it.

This can take quite a bit of time, but a combination of winning battles, leveling up, throwing your Togepi out to smash rocks, and sending it out to shake trees with fruit on them should speed the process up.

You’ll know when you’ve reached a high friendship level because the Poke Ball next to Togepi will begin to glow. Once this has happened, simply select ‘Evolve’ and confirm that you want to do this.

How to evolve Togetic into Togekiss in Pokemon Legends Arceus

Togetic is one of a few Pokemon species that need to hold a specific Evolution Item before they can evolve.

In order to evolve Togetic into Togekiss, you’ll need to find a Shiny Stone. These can be found in Space-Time Distortions or purchased for 1,200 Merit Points at the Merit Shop next to Galaxy Hall.

Once you give a Shiny Stone to Togetic, it will be ready to evolve straight away. There’s no minimum level that it needs to reach before it can become Togekiss.

Now that you know how to find Togepi and evolve it, check out some of our other Pokemon Legends Arceus guides below:

