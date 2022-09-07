PGA TOUR 2K23 reveals elite roster of playable pros

2K Sports have announced the roster of elite playable pros in their upcoming PGA Tour 2K23. Here’s everything you need to know.

PGA Tour 2K23 is 2K Sports’ latest entry to their golf sim franchise. Their main aim is to provide players with a realistic take on the sport through stunning visuals and immersive game mechanisms.

With every iteration, the devs reveal a fresh batch of an elite roster of playable pros in the game and it’s no different for PGA Tour 2K23. From Tiger Woods to Xander Schauffele, the list boasts some of the most iconic players the sport offers.

So, without further ado, let’s take a look at all the pros available at launch in PGA Tour 2K23.

Contents

HB Studios PGA Tour 2K23 features 12 pros and celebrity guests at launch.

PGA Tour 2K23: All elite playable pros

In PGA Tour 2K23, there will be a total of 12 elite players at launch. Each of these pros will be decked out in true-to-life attire and gear and feature unique attributes that are representative of their skill set.

Here’s a rundown of all the pros that will available in the game at launch:

Brooke Henderson

Collin Morikawa

Jon Rahm

Justin Rose

Justin Thomas

Lexi Thompson

Lydia Ko

Rickie Fowler

Tiger Woods

Tony Finau

Will Zalatoris

Xander Schauffele

HB Studios have planned to release additional pros and celebrity guests post-launch. We’ll update this section as soon as we have the info, so make sure you check back regularly.

Players will get several options to play as their favorite pros. They may either step into the tee box in Exhibition, Multiplayer, and Divot Derby play or go head-to-head with them in a battle to climb the leaderboard and claim the FedExCup in PGA TOUR MyCAREER mode.

Apart from all the pros, Michael Jordan will also feature as a celebrity guest in the game. Let’s see how you can play as him in PGA Tour 2K23.

PGA Tour 2K23: Michael Jordan Bonus Pack

Players also have the option to play as the famous basketball icon, Michael Jordan, in the game. All you need to do is pre-order either of the Standard Editions or purchase the Deluxe Edition or Tiger Woods Edition.

If you pre-order the digital edition of the game, the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack will be delivered via game at launch. On the other hand, for players who pre-ordered physical copies, the Michael Jordan Bonus Pack will be delivered via code in the box that you’ll need to redeem in-game.

The Bonus Pack also comes included with digital copies of PGA TOUR 2K23 Deluxe and Tiger Woods Editions. Michael Jordan is also one of the cover athletes for NBA 2K23.

HB Studios Lexi Thompson is the franchise-first female pro in the game.

How to pre-order PGA Tour 2K23?

PGA Tour 2K23 comes with several pre-order bonuses. There are four editions of the game in total and each of them offers some unique items if you pre-order them.

If these bonuses have left you excited and you want to pre-order the game, here are some simple steps that you can follow:

Go to PGA Tour 2K23’s official website. Click on the “Pre-order” button just below Tiger Wood’s picture. Once the page loads, select the Edition you want to buy from the menu on the left. Then, select the platform on which you want to play the game and hit the Pre-order button. Scroll down a little until you come across the “Compare Editions” section. Choose your desired Edition and hit the Pre-order button. Enter your details and complete the payment. That’s it – you now have successfully pre-ordered a copy of PGA Tour 2K23.

The game releases on almost every platform including PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

So, there you have it – that’s everything you need to know about the elite roster of playable pros in PGA Tour 2K23. If you want to know more about the game, including release dates, editions, and more, our PGA Tour 2K23 hub has got all the information you need.