Terrible Forza Motorsport glitch ruins races and sends cars into 'space' - Dexerto

Forza Motorsport still enjoys a cult following years after its initial release date. With the promise of a new game on the horizon, players are still finding unusual glitches in the current release, often with hilarious results.
Online matches on both Forza Motorsport and Forza Horizon 4 are often criticized for their eccentric players and connection issues.
Well, it seems those aforementioned issues surfaced once again for this Redditor. While happily racing in an online lobby, a strange glitch caused them to be launched ‘into space’ temporarily, ruining the race.
The car did a number of rolls in mid-air after the glitch.
Forza Motorsport online multiplayer glitch
Initially, the clip below seems like a perfectly normal race. In fact, it’s much more civilized than many online races on any of the Forza games than we’ve ever seen.
However, that soon changed when what can only be described as a catastrophic glitch ruined the race for Redditor u/Archangel_Matthais.
While taking a corner at low speed, a car can be seen flying past on the right-hand-side of the video. At first the car appears to smash into the track barrier, but it is clear that it is glitching heavily.
It then seems as if the car ‘bounces’ off the barrier, and then cuts through the players’ car.
This unusual glitch has the effect of throwing the player’s car into the air as if it was on a giant rocket ship. Not only that, but it does a number of flips while in mid-air, before crashing back down to earth.
Thankfully, the player saw the funny side of the situation. Posting to R/Forza on Reddit, they said they “briefly joined a space program” due to the glitch.
Although it is unclear what exactly caused the glitch, it was probably a combination of bad internet connections, high ping, and good old-fashioned bugs. Whatever the case, it made for a hilarious reason for losing a race.
Players of Forza Horizon 4 have been waiting for the Series 29 update with bated breath, to get their hands on the long-awaited Singer DLS. Alongside the all-new car, a number of rare cars are up for grabs, along with the usual Forzathon prizes.
Series 29 heralds a new set of cars, challenges, and more for players of Forza Horizon 4. Split across the usual four-season cycle, the early update for series 29 meant that players have been extra-hotly anticipating this update, thanks to the all-new cars available.
Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer update cars
After being teased for months with screenshots and blueprints of the 1990 Singer DLS (Porsche 911 reimagined) players will finally be able to get their hands on the car as a season completion bonus car. Not only that, but there are also some very unusual and rare cars up for grabs from season events.
Summer season completion bonus cars
Completion Percentage
Car Name
Car rarity/traits
50% Completion
1990 Porsche 911 (Singer DLS)
New, Epic, Hard-to-find
80% Completion
2006 Hummer Open Top
Rare, Hard-to-find
The Singer DLS looks fantastic in Forza Horizon 4, and players can finally get their hands on the long-awaited car.
Summer season challenge cars
Event Name
Event Type
Car Reward
Car Rarity/Traits
Roving Eye
The Trial
2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition
Epic, Hard-to-find
Summer Games
Seasonal Playground Games
1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo
Epic, Wheelspin car
Sheer Driving Pleasure
Season Event
2010 BMW M3 GTS
Legendary, Hard-to-find
Power, Beauty, And Soul
Season Event
1958 Aston Martin DBR1
Legendary, Autoshow Car
Simplify, Then Add Lightness
Season Event
2016 Lotus 3-Eleven
Epic, Autoshow Car
Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer events – rewards
Alongside this season’s spread of new, legendary, and hard-to-find cars, players also have the chance to get their hands on a number of other fantastic prizes during the summer update for Series 29.
Event Name
Event Type
Reward
Quaint Village Rush
Showcase Remix
Super Wheelspin
Derwent Reservoir
Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Trap)
Super Wheelspin
Whitewater Falls
Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger Sign)
Super Wheelspin
Carden Craeg
Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone)
Super Wheelspin
Series 29 summer Forzathon centers around the McLaren F1.
Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer Forzathon
Forzathon for the summer season of Series 29 features the legendary McLaren F1, one of the most sought-after cars of all time. Thankfully, it is available at the Autoshow in Forza Horizon 4, meaning anyone can get their hands on it to participate in Series 29 Summer Forzathon – titled “The Goat?”
Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.
There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.
Series 29 summer weekly Forzathon challenges
Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the seasonal Forzathon shop.
Weekly Challenge Name
Challenge Requirements
Chapter 1 – Technological Masterpiece
Own and drive the 1993 McLaren F1.
Chapter 2 – Bold and uncompromising
Win 2 road circuit events in the McLaren F1.
Chapter 3 – Engineered to perfection
Earn 25 ultimate speed skills in the McLaren F1.
Chapter 4 – All-conquering icon
Win a street scene event at The Marathon in the McLaren F1.
Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer daily challenges
Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in this season’s Forzathon shop.
Daily challenge name
Challenge requirements
#1 Can’t catch me
Earn 2 stars or better at any speed trap
#2 License to thrill
Earn 3 showoff skills
#3 Man without fear
Earn 3 daredevil skills
#4 Go for the gap
Earn 3 pass skills
#5 Scandinavian Flick
Earn 2 drift or e-drift skills
#6 Target Acquired
Earn 2 awesome drafting skills
#7 As a whistle
Earn 1 awesome clean racing skill
Series 29 Summer Forzathon Shop
Series 29 Summer Forzathon shop items.
For series 29 Summer season, there are a number of items up for grabs in the Forzathon shop. Here, you can get rare, sought-after items in return for Forzathon points. Series 29 Summer shop also has a distinctly Hoonigan theme, with a number of Ken Block’s iconic items available.