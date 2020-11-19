Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer update: Singer DLS, challenges, Forzathon - Dexerto

Players of Forza Horizon 4 have been waiting for the Series 29 update with bated breath, to get their hands on the long-awaited Singer DLS. Alongside the all-new car, a number of rare cars are up for grabs, along with the usual Forzathon prizes.

Series 29 heralds a new set of cars, challenges, and more for players of Forza Horizon 4. Split across the usual four-season cycle, the early update for series 29 meant that players have been extra-hotly anticipating this update, thanks to the all-new cars available.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer update cars

After being teased for months with screenshots and blueprints of the 1990 Singer DLS (Porsche 911 reimagined) players will finally be able to get their hands on the car as a season completion bonus car. Not only that, but there are also some very unusual and rare cars up for grabs from season events.

Summer season completion bonus cars

Completion Percentage Car Name Car rarity/traits 50% Completion 1990 Porsche 911 (Singer DLS) New, Epic, Hard-to-find 80% Completion 2006 Hummer Open Top Rare, Hard-to-find

Summer season challenge cars

Event Name Event Type Car Reward Car Rarity/Traits Roving Eye The Trial 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition Epic, Hard-to-find Summer Games Seasonal Playground Games 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo Epic, Wheelspin car Sheer Driving Pleasure Season Event 2010 BMW M3 GTS Legendary, Hard-to-find Power, Beauty, And Soul Season Event 1958 Aston Martin DBR1 Legendary, Autoshow Car Simplify, Then Add Lightness Season Event 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven Epic, Autoshow Car

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer events – rewards

Alongside this season’s spread of new, legendary, and hard-to-find cars, players also have the chance to get their hands on a number of other fantastic prizes during the summer update for Series 29.

Event Name Event Type Reward Quaint Village Rush Showcase Remix Super Wheelspin Derwent Reservoir Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Trap) Super Wheelspin Whitewater Falls Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger Sign) Super Wheelspin Carden Craeg Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer Forzathon

Forzathon for the summer season of Series 29 features the legendary McLaren F1, one of the most sought-after cars of all time. Thankfully, it is available at the Autoshow in Forza Horizon 4, meaning anyone can get their hands on it to participate in Series 29 Summer Forzathon – titled “The Goat?”

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Series 29 summer weekly Forzathon challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the seasonal Forzathon shop.

Weekly Challenge Name Challenge Requirements Chapter 1 – Technological Masterpiece Own and drive the 1993 McLaren F1. Chapter 2 – Bold and uncompromising Win 2 road circuit events in the McLaren F1. Chapter 3 – Engineered to perfection Earn 25 ultimate speed skills in the McLaren F1. Chapter 4 – All-conquering icon Win a street scene event at The Marathon in the McLaren F1.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in this season’s Forzathon shop.

Daily challenge name Challenge requirements #1 Can’t catch me Earn 2 stars or better at any speed trap #2 License to thrill Earn 3 showoff skills #3 Man without fear Earn 3 daredevil skills #4 Go for the gap Earn 3 pass skills #5 Scandinavian Flick Earn 2 drift or e-drift skills #6 Target Acquired Earn 2 awesome drafting skills #7 As a whistle Earn 1 awesome clean racing skill

Series 29 Summer Forzathon Shop

To be announced, though no doubt there will be some juicy cars on offer this season, perhaps even with a Porsche theme given the star car – we’ll be sure to update this section when we know more.