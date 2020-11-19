 Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer update: Singer DLS, challenges, Forzathon - Dexerto
Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer update: Singer DLS, challenges, Forzathon

Published: 19/Nov/2020 10:34

by Kieran Bicknell
Players of Forza Horizon 4 have been waiting for the Series 29 update with bated breath, to get their hands on the long-awaited Singer DLS. Alongside the all-new car, a number of rare cars are up for grabs, along with the usual Forzathon prizes. 

Series 29 heralds a new set of cars, challenges, and more for players of Forza Horizon 4. Split across the usual four-season cycle, the early update for series 29 meant that players have been extra-hotly anticipating this update, thanks to the all-new cars available.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer update cars

After being teased for months with screenshots and blueprints of the 1990 Singer DLS (Porsche 911 reimagined) players will finally be able to get their hands on the car as a season completion bonus car. Not only that, but there are also some very unusual and rare cars up for grabs from season events.

Summer season completion bonus cars

Completion Percentage Car Name Car rarity/traits
50% Completion 1990 Porsche 911 (Singer DLS) New, Epic, Hard-to-find
80% Completion 2006 Hummer Open Top Rare, Hard-to-find
Singer DLS forza horizon 4
YouTube: iSamTaylor
The Singer DLS looks fantastic in Forza Horizon 4, and players can finally get their hands on the long-awaited car.

Summer season challenge cars

Event Name Event Type Car Reward Car Rarity/Traits
Roving Eye The Trial 2018 Land Rover Range Rover Velar First Edition Epic, Hard-to-find
Summer Games Seasonal Playground Games 1992 Lancia Delta HF Integrale Evo Epic, Wheelspin car
Sheer Driving Pleasure Season Event 2010 BMW M3 GTS Legendary, Hard-to-find
Power, Beauty, And Soul Season Event 1958 Aston Martin DBR1 Legendary, Autoshow Car
Simplify, Then Add Lightness Season Event 2016 Lotus 3-Eleven Epic, Autoshow Car

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer events – rewards

Alongside this season’s spread of new, legendary, and hard-to-find cars, players also have the chance to get their hands on a number of other fantastic prizes during the summer update for Series 29.

Event Name Event Type Reward
Quaint Village Rush Showcase Remix Super Wheelspin
Derwent Reservoir Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Trap) Super Wheelspin
Whitewater Falls Seasonal PR Stunt (Danger Sign) Super Wheelspin
Carden Craeg Seasonal PR Stunt (Speed Zone) Super Wheelspin
Forza Horizon 4 McLaren F1
NakariNova on ForzaWiki
Series 29 summer Forzathon centers around the McLaren F1.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer Forzathon

Forzathon for the summer season of Series 29 features the legendary McLaren F1, one of the most sought-after cars of all time. Thankfully, it is available at the Autoshow in Forza Horizon 4, meaning anyone can get their hands on it to participate in Series 29 Summer Forzathon – titled “The Goat?”

Weekly challenges unlock as you progress through them, with a total of 4 ‘chapters’ available for completion.

There are also seven ‘daily challenges’ with skill and event objectives to complete. Daily challenges are unlocked with each consecutive day of the season, but do run out over time.

Series 29 summer weekly Forzathon challenges

Completion of each weekly challenge earns players 200fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in the seasonal Forzathon shop.

Weekly Challenge Name Challenge Requirements
Chapter 1 – Technological Masterpiece Own and drive the 1993 McLaren F1.
Chapter 2 – Bold and uncompromising Win 2 road circuit events in the McLaren F1.
Chapter 3 – Engineered to perfection Earn 25 ultimate speed skills in the McLaren F1.
Chapter 4 – All-conquering icon Win a street scene event at The Marathon in the McLaren F1.

Forza Horizon 4 Series 29 Summer daily challenges

Completion of each daily challenge earns players 20fp (Forzathon points) to redeem in this season’s Forzathon shop.

Daily challenge name Challenge requirements
#1 Can’t catch me Earn 2 stars or better at any speed trap
#2 License to thrill Earn 3 showoff skills
#3 Man without fear Earn 3 daredevil skills
#4 Go for the gap Earn 3 pass skills
#5 Scandinavian Flick Earn 2 drift or e-drift skills
#6 Target Acquired Earn 2 awesome drafting skills
#7 As a whistle Earn 1 awesome clean racing skill

Series 29 Summer Forzathon Shop

To be announced, though no doubt there will be some juicy cars on offer this season, perhaps even with a Porsche theme given the star car – we’ll be sure to update this section when we know more.

Forza Horizon 4 players slam “toxic” community ruining online play

Published: 17/Nov/2020 12:23

by Kieran Bicknell
forza cars

Forza Horizon 4 is a family-friendly racing game for the Xbox and PC, but it seems not everyone that plays it is friendly themselves, with hundreds of players slamming the online community and ranked play system.

Online multiplayer is one of the greatest features of gaming in the 21st century. With players able to collaborate and play together regardless of where they are located, it is a wonderful feature that has allowed friendships to grow and businesses to become established in the world of esports.

Unfortunately, there are those that abuse online gaming platforms, and that is exactly what has happened here on Forza Horizon 4. The built-in ranked games are designed to show off the best-of-the-best that FH4 has to offer, but some choose to play over-aggressively, with other players blasting them as “toxic.”

Forza Horizon 4 online play
YouTube: Isuckatdriving
Online play is a big part of Forza Horizon 4, but there is a big issue around players that sabotage games.

Forza Horizon 4’s “Toxic” ranked play matches

In a situation that was first highlighted on Reddit by user u/BabaJuhnJuhn, players in ‘Ranked’ matches are doing everything possible to sabotage the game for others.

In the video that was shared on the online forum site, it is clear to see that the Redditor is being forced off the road and slammed into by their opponent. Unfortunately, it seems that this is far from a rare occurrence, judging by the number of responses in the comments section of the post.

In the 24 hours that the post has been up at the time of writing, over 200 comments have been amassed. The majority of these also appear to be in agreement with the OP, slamming the state of Forza Horizon 4’s “toxic” online culture.

It’s sucks how people in ranked are so toxic. from r/ForzaHorizon

How to improve Forza Horizon 4 online play

The top comment on the post not only agrees with the OP, but also offers a number of suggestions for how the devs could improve online play for all: “It’s one of the reasons I do the absolute minimum when it comes to ranked events. Nothing worse in a ranked team event when your so-called “teammates” seem to spend the whole time trying to muck it up for their own team.”

“I have also started to notice in the Drag series that people seem to have problems going in a straight line, usually when they realize they aren’t going to win. I so wish there is some way the game developers could penalize these idiots as it is ruining what is a cool concept within the game itself.”

Sadly, a vast majority of comments further the above thoughts, with many saying they no longer play ‘ranked’ matches due to issues with players sabotaging the games for their own gain.

There are also numerous calls to implement compulsory physical damage in matches, or make them strictly non-contact, with a punishment for those that blatantly flout the rules.

Either way, it is clear that this is a big issue within the Forza Horizon 4 online community. Whether we will see Playground Games respond is unclear, but until then, at least this Redditor can rest easy knowing they still beat the would-be saboteur.