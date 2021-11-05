Is Forza Horizon 5 down? Server status and maintenance for Xbox & PC

Are you having trouble connecting to Forza Horizon 5? This page will be kept up to date with the latest server outages and maintenance times for Playground Games’ open-world racing sim.

Forza Horizon 5’s server health is key to many parts of the game. Whether you want to take on other racers head-to-head, party up and explore with your friends, or get silly in the Horizon Arcade – you’ll need the servers to be working properly to fully enjoy what the game has to offer.

From lagging during races to being stonewalled from connecting to multiplayer for a while, server problems can enhance or ruin your Horizon experience.

Advertisement

This page will confirm any potential problems that the Forza servers might be going through.

Are Forza Horizon 5 servers down?

Forza’s servers are online!

The game is not experiencing any outages at the time of writing. This means players can load into the game and race other players to stake their claim as the best driver in Mexico with no interruption.

When is the next Forza Horizon 5 server maintenance?

There are no scheduled downtimes for the servers as of now, but this page will remain up-to-date with any expected updates and issues to the servers.

Racers around the world should be able to freely connect to the game and participate in all available multiplayer events.

How to check for Forza server problems?

If you’re experiencing a problem that isn’t acknowledged on this page, try checking out the Known Issues section of the Forza Motorsport website.

Advertisement

The developers regularly update this page to keep players informed about what they’re working on and how it’s impacting the game.

What can you play when Forza Horizon 5’s servers are down?

The Horizon series can be played offline but at the cost of several features.

Players will lose access to private convoys, community creations from the Event Lab, the Horizon Arcade, and races will be populated with drivatars instead of other humans.

There are still plenty of ways to enjoy the game while offline though, like collecting all the vintage Barn Finds that are hidden around the game’s supersized map.

How can you tell the Forza servers are down?

The “unable to join session” indicator that appears after failing to connect to Horizon Life is the biggest clue that there’s a problem with the game.

Advertisement

This notification likely means that the servers have encountered a problem, but it’s always worth inspecting the quality of your internet connection as well.