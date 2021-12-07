Forza Horizon 5’s mystery about importing livery images has been solved

Some Forza Horizon 5 players have found a way to import third-party images onto cars, but it breaks the game’s terms of service and could earn you a ban.

We’ve seen all sorts of fantastic liveries in Forza Horizon 5 already, and even one that earned its creator an 8,000 year ban. What’s extra impressive is how accurate each one looks, despite there being no way to import assets into the game.

However, some players have found a way to potentially bypass this, though it does run the risk of getting yourself banned if you try it.

Forza Horizon 5 player imports livery images

On December 6 Reddit user LiveryWeeb posted a picture of a perfect KEKW image he had perfectly applied to a vehicle’s hood. It’s not entirely out of the realm of possibility to come up with that, but the Mona Lisa is a little over the top.

Once you get to the Parrot picture it’s clear this is probably something that wasn’t made by hand, despite LiveryWeeb insisting it only took them “15 minutes” of work.

This isn’t the only example out there floating around though. If you do some searching you can find a livery of pop star Taylor Swift that’s also too detailed to be done by hand.

So how are these being made? It can only be done on PC, and involved either a bot or a script to automate the actions required to make it in the vinyl editor.

Forza Horizon 5 definitely has some artistically talented players out there have virtually mastered the game’s vinyl editor tool and push out a ton of great-looking designs, but there is a limit to what you can do with the tool, which is why you don’t see too many photo-realistic liveries floating around.

However, while a neat trick, either one could run the risk of getting you a ban, since it technically breaks the game’s terms of service on hacking. How long would that be? We can’t say, but it might be best to just stick to what’s available if you want to stay safe.