Forza Horizon 5 player slapped with 8,000-year ban for livery they made

A Forza Horizon 5 player has been struck with the game’s version of the death penalty after their custom livery landed them an 8,000-year ban.

As members of the Forza community will know, with each passing title there are increased customization options available to use on liveries.

You can spray a car whatever color you like and even share it with fellow players, who can download the best ones for themselves with the community creations feature.

However, it appears that one player has crossed the line.

Forza Horizon 5 player banned for 8,000 years

On November 29, a player took to Reddit to share their devastated friend’s experience.

They wrote: “So my friend just told me that he got an 8,000-year ban for one of his liveries, looks like T10 doesn’t like jokes or something. He never received any warning before this ban either.”

Attached to the post, which has racked up over 2,900 upvotes at the time of writing, was an image of both the livery and the announcement of the ban.

The custom livery design:

As seen above, the custom design features North Korean leader Kim Jong-un, as well as a ‘Send Nukes’ image on the design.

There is an image of the Supreme Leader imposed on top of a KFC logo, too, taking up the role of Colonel Sanders, and a Pirelli logo with Pyongyang on it – the capital of the country.

The next time they tried to play the critically-acclaimed racing game, the following message appeared: “Your gamertag has been banned from this feature,” with a note that stated their unbanned date would be 12/31/9999.

Forza Horizon 5 players react

Replying to the thread, a fellow player said: “The real thing worth noting here is that being banned permanently/till 9999 for a first offense is ridiculously heavy-handed (unless someone does something far worse than any of the cases I have heard of). Temp bans, sure. But permanent bans should be reserved for those who have already demonstrated they can’t take a hint.”

Another said: “Problem is those ‘parody Brands’ are right next to a hated dictator. In corporate business, this can easily be seen as a huge problem for shareholders and partners.”

Whether or not the Forza Horizon 5 player will appeal the ban remains to be seen, but as of now, it looks like their time at the wheel is over.