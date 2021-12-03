Forza Horizon 5 devs offer 1,000 free Forzathon points after server issues

Forza Horizon 5 players can get 1,000 free Forzathon points after developers Playground Games offered the reward due to server issues plaguing the game’s launch. They have also promised more fixes coming in a December 2 statement.

While Forza Horizon 5 has been a hit with players ⁠— smashing Xbox records on Day 1 ⁠— server issues have plagued the online side of Playground Games’ latest release.

Fellow drivers have been disappearing left and right in-game, and it’s been notoriously difficult to stay online with your friends in Convoys.

Developers have noted the server issues, and fixes are on their way, but for now players are being compensated with 1,000 free Forzathon points. Here’s when and how you’ll be able to claim them.

How to claim free Forza Horizon 5 Forzathon points after server issues

All you have to do to claim the 1,000 free Forzathon points in Forza Horizon 5 is log onto the game. It’s that simple.

Playground Games will be sending it out automatically alongside the next content update’s release. Players will be able to obtain all the usual goodies from the Forzathon Shop using the credits.

The next content update is expected in a matter of days, so you can expect the Forzathon points to arrive in your inventory before Christmas at very worst.

Playground apologizes for Forza Horizon 5 server issues

In a December 2 statement, Playground Games acknowledged “since launch, it’s been frustrating to play online, whether it’s with your friends or the wider community, due to numerous issues around matchmaking, connectivity and teaming up in Convoys.”

However, the developers are working on fixing the server issues affecting Convoys, Horizon Arcade, Horizon Open, Leaderboards, and more.

“While these are only some of the areas needing fixes in Forza Horizon 5 that we know about and are actively working on, we wanted to give visibility on these pressing issues so that you know that we hear you and improvements are on the way,” they added.