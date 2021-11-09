Dan Bilzerian will give you $50,000 if you help him find his $1m watch

Popular influencer and poker player Dan Bilzerian is offering a $50,000 reward to anyone who can find his very expensive watch that he claims was stolen right off his wrist.

Dan Bilzerian is one of the biggest Instagram stars, frequently seen partying it up with models, sailing the seas on boats, and shooting plenty of guns.

If there’s one thing thought to be more valuable than fame and fortune, it’s time. And unfortunately for Dan, he lost the ability to tell time when his watch was allegedly stolen at the Canelo Alvarez vs. Caleb Plant fight.

According to TMZ, the social media star’s Richard Mille, worth as much as $1m, went missing from his wrist sometime during the fight and he filed a police report later that night.

Advertisement

While the cops are going to try to find it, Dan himself is offering up a reward for anyone who can provide information resulting in the watch’s safe return.

TMZ also claims that Dan didn’t have the watch insured, and the arena wasn’t able to pull any footage from where he believes the watch was taken when he was taking photos with fans.

He believes that the money incentive could be enough to get someone to come forward, especially if the potential thief was caught on a fan’s video.

Until then, if you spot an expensive Richard Mille watch somewhere in Las Vegas, chances are it could belong to Bilzerian.