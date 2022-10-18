Forza Horizon 5 trick lets players speed around dangerous corner

Brianna graduated from SHSU in 2018 with a Master's degree in English Literature. In the past, she's written for Comic Book Resources, PlayStation LifeStyle, and Screen Rant. On top of penning scripts for GVMERS, Brianna covers the latest gaming news for Dexerto. Her expertise lies in PlayStation, single-player games such as Assassin's Creed, and anything Batman-related. You can contact her at [email protected]

A player discovered a trick allowing them to avoid slamming into a building in Forza Horizon 5 that’s usually the cause of much grief.

Playground Games released Forza Horizon 5 on PC and Xbox late last year to critical acclaim. The studio continues to support the racer with new content, too, including DLC offerings like the Hot Wheels expansion.

But the core game never fails to provide players with fresh challenges. And one user recently uncovered a way to overcome one challenge, in particular.

Hopefully, their findings help others take on a tricky turn that seems to stop many Forza Horizon racers in their tracks.

Forza Horizon 5 trick helps fan avoid ramming into nearby building

Redditor BanzYT “frequently misjudge[s]” a turn near a house on Forza Horizon 5’s open-world map. Instead of successfully rounding a curve on a tricky stretch of road, the player most often slams into the near the street.

Apparently, the Reddit user now knows how to avoid this problem – driving between the house and the beams that support its awning.

In subsequent posts, BanzYT shared a screenshot showing how their car’s “like a hair’s width away from the pole on the right.” To say they were cutting it close is an understatement.

Several other users seem to appreciate the tip, especially since crashing into the house isn’t an uncommon occurrence.

Players should still move carefully through this area, though. Pulling off such a trick at high speeds won’t be easy, not even for the best of Forza Horizon 5 racers.

Forza Horizon 5 is out now on PC, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S platforms.