Forza Horizon 5 set to add Hot Wheels DLC next month

Forza Horizon and Hot Wheels will again collide in a new DLC pack for Forza Horizon 5.

Forza Horizon 5 was one of the best games of 2021, but it’s about to show off even more of a fun side with a new Hot Wheels-themed DLC coming on July 19, 2022. The DLC will launch on PC, Xbox, and Cloud gaming.

With Forza Motorsport not returning until 2023, Playground Games has pulled the iconic orange tracks out of the toybox again following Forza Horizon 3’s excellent Hot Wheels DLC.

Hot Wheels DLC coming to Forza Horizon 5

You can check out the reveal trailer below, which showcases the new vehicles and tracks.

The DLC had previously leaked in recent days. As reported by reputable video game leaker Wario64, Steam changed one of Forza Horizon 5’s game banners to indicate that ‘Expansion 1’ was on the way, clearly showing the Hot Wheels logo in the process.

First Forza Horizon 5 expansion is another Hot Wheels theme, according to an updated banner on Steam https://t.co/9IZFVZ4clq pic.twitter.com/hBcBPNdADB — Wario64 (@Wario64) June 9, 2022

The Forza Horizon 5 Hot Wheels DLC is included in the Premium Add-Ons Bundle, which is currently discounted.

